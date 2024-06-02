MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies escapes to five-wicket win vs Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea pushed co-host West Indies to the brim before succumbing to a narrow five-wicket in their T20 World Cup 2024 tournament opener in Guyana on Sunday.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 23:25 IST , GEORGETOWN - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ batsman Brandon King walks of the field, caught by Papua New Guinea’s Lega Siaka, during their T20 World Cup match.
West Indies’ batsman Brandon King walks of the field, caught by Papua New Guinea’s Lega Siaka, during their T20 World Cup match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies’ batsman Brandon King walks of the field, caught by Papua New Guinea’s Lega Siaka, during their T20 World Cup match. | Photo Credit: AP

Two-time champion West Indies was put under extreme pressure by a plucky Papua New Guinea (PNG) unit before scraping through with a five-wicket win in their T20 World Cup opener here on Sunday.

Left-hander Sese Bau (50 off 43) made a fine half-century to take PNG to 136 for eight after the associate nation lost its first four wickets for 50 runs.

A power-packed West Indies should have chased down the below-par total comfortably but PNG made it work hard for the win despite its limitations.

PNG’s spinners and medium pacers did not allow the hard-hitting West Indies batters to cut loose on a slow surface. The tournament co-host eventually got home in 19 overs thanks to rearguard action from Roston Chase (42 not out off 27 balls) and Andre Russell (15 off 9).

The West Indies’ innings was halted for 20 minutes due to rain but there was no loss of overs. The passing shower arrived with the home team at 8 for one in the second over and it would have been two down at the same score had right-arm pacer Alei Nao gone for a leg-before-wicket review against the dangerous Nicholas Pooran.

After trapping Johnson Charles off his very first ball, Nao got another one to seam back in from short of length to leave Pooran stranded but luck was on the latter’s side. However, his scratchy effort ended when he was caught in the deep off left-arm spinner John Kariko.

PNG skipper Assad Vala made it 63 for three inside 10 overs when he deceived opener Brandon King (34) in flight and had him caught at deep midwicket. Nerves increased in the West Indies dressing room at 97 for five in 16 overs before Chase and Russell got hold of the proceedings.

After PNG was sent in to bat, Bau made instant impact on the big stage with his spirited effort. PNG, playing its second T20 World Cup, was reeling at 50 for four before Bau shared a 44-run stand with Charles Amini (12) to save it the blushes.

Expecting the pitch to turn, the West Indies picked three spinners and put the opposition in after winning the toss. The help for the spinners was visible as early as the first over bowled by Akeal Hosein.

However, it was pacer Romario Shepherd who picked the first wicket by having Tony Ura caught behind in the second over of the game. The ball seamed away, inducing a thick edge from the batter.

Hosein got rid of number three batter, Lega Siaka, with an arm-ball before Alzarri Joseph sent back Vala (21 off 22 balls). Vala came up with a couple of crisp hits through the cover region before being caught brilliantly by Chase at backward point.

Vala’s six over extra cover off spinner Chase in the previous over was one of the highlights of PNG’s innings. Bau then ensured that the odd boundary kept coming as PNG tried to consolidate its innings.

Bau, a leftie like Vala, smashed left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for a six and couple of fours to give the innings much needed momentum. Despite his departure, the associate nation did well to get close to the 140-run mark.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

Papua New Guinea /

Roston Chase /

Rovman Powell /

Andre Russell /

Gudakesh Motie /

Akeal Hossain /

Alzarri Joseph

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies escapes to five-wicket win vs Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs PNG Highlights, T20 World Cup: Chase, Russell guide West Indies to five-wicket win against Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Sese Bau becomes second Papua New Guinea batter to score T20 WC fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir amid reports of taking up India Head Coach role
    Team Sportstar
  5. Toni Kroos: Real Madrid’s Galactico looks for final coronation at EURO 2024 after winning Champions League
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies escapes to five-wicket win vs Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  2. India schedule in T20 World Cup 2024 PDF download: When, where will Rohit Sharma and Co. play in WC?
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs PNG Highlights, T20 World Cup: Chase, Russell guide West Indies to five-wicket win against Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Reserve Day rules; What happens if rain affects group stage, Super Eights?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies escapes to five-wicket win vs Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs PNG Highlights, T20 World Cup: Chase, Russell guide West Indies to five-wicket win against Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Sese Bau becomes second Papua New Guinea batter to score T20 WC fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. No bigger honour than coaching your national team, says Gautam Gambhir amid reports of taking up India Head Coach role
    Team Sportstar
  5. Toni Kroos: Real Madrid’s Galactico looks for final coronation at EURO 2024 after winning Champions League
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment