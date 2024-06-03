MagazineBuy Print

Namibia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: OMN 109 all out; Captain Ilyas removes Davin for 24

Welcome to Sportstar’s live score and updates from the third match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between Namibia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Updated : Jun 03, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Namibia will take on Oman during the third match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday.
NAM vs OMN Toss Update

Namibia wins the toss and opts to field first.

Gerhard Erasmus: There is some around maybe we can control that part of the game as well. You’ve got to come to the ground and execute to get the points.

Aqib Ilyas: Happy to bat first on a fresh wicket. Lots of plans but now is the time to execute it.

Playing XI

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

PREVIEW

In a Group B clash at Bridgetown, Namibia, a dominant force in the African Qualifiers, will be hoping for a winning start against Oman.

However, it would not be that easy for Namibia as Oman had run them close in April, before conceding the five-match series 2-1.

Hence, Oman, who are making their third appearance in a T20 WC, will be hoping for a better outcome this time.

SQUADS

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between Namibia and Oman start?

The Namibia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between Namibia and Oman in India?

The Namibia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live streamed on Hotstar and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

