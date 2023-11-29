MagazineBuy Print

India to tour Sri Lanka in July-August, 2024 for six-match white-ball series

SLC has been banned by the ICC for government interference and the global body has also shifted the U-19 World Cup to South Africa. However, the national teams (men and women) will be allowed to fulfil their bilateral commitments.

Published : Nov 29, 2023 13:09 IST , Colombo - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Mohammed Siraj during the match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
FILE PHOTO: India's Mohammed Siraj during the match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Mohammed Siraj during the match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AFP

The crisis-ridden Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and its host broadcaster will have something to cheer about during the middle of 2024 when the Indian team makes its annual ritual tour of the islands for a short six-match white-ball series, the board announced on Wednesday.

SLC has been banned by the ICC for government interference and the global body has also shifted the U-19 World Cup to South Africa. However, the national teams (men and women) will be allowed to fulfil their bilateral commitments.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: With so much dew even 14 runs per over would have been chased, says Gaikwad defending Prasidh and co.

According to the 2024 calendar released by SLC, India is supposed to travel for three ODI and T20Is each during July-August, which is effectively the country’s cricket season.

The men’s national team is due to play 52 international games in 2024, which includes 10 Tests, 21 ODIs and 21 T20Is. The T20Is, however, don’t factor in the additional games that they will play during the T20 World Cup.

One of the major assignments will be the three-Test away series in England, which is a part of the current World Test Championship. The other tough assignment will be the two-Test series against South Africa in November.

