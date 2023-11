Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues

The India senior men’s 2023/24 domestic season will resume with the Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over competition.

The tournament starts on November 23 with several India players returning to action for their respective state teams. The final will be held on December 16 in Rajkot.

In the 2022-23 edition, Saurashtra won its first title after beating Maharashtra by five wickets in the final.

Here are all the details you need to know of the upcoming season.

VHT 2023-24 format and groups

The tournament will feature 38 teams across five different Elite Groups - eight teams each in Groups A, B and C and seven in Groups E and F. It will be played in five cities - Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Thiruvananthapuram - with all the knockout matches set to be played in Rajkot.

Group A (Bengaluru): Saurashtra, Kerala, Mumbai, Railways, Tripura, Pondicherry, Odisha, Sikkim.

Group B (Jaipur): Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Services, Meghalaya, Manipur.

Group C (Ahmedabad): Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Mizoram.

Group D (Chandigarh): Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh.

Group E (Mumbai): Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Baroda, Goa, Nagaland

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 squads Rajasthan: Deepak Hooda (c), Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aniket Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, Kunal Singh, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Samarpit Joshi, Yash Kothari, Arafat Khan, Ram Mohan Chouhan and Deepak Karwasra. Assam: Riyan Parag (c), Akash Sengupta, Mayukh Hazarika, Rishav Das, Saahil Jain, Sarupam Purkayastha, Sib Sankar Roy, Denish Das, Bishal Roy (Jr), Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinav Choudhury, Abir Chakraborty, Kunal Saikia (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk). Meghalaya: Akash Kumar Choudhary, Anish Charak, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Dippu Ch Sangma, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Kishan Lyngdoh, Lerry G Sangma, Lakhan Singh, Md Nafees Siddique, Raj Biswa, Sanvert Kurkalang, Swarajeet Das, Nakul Verma, Rajesh Bishnoi, Tanmay Mishra. J&K: Shubham Khajuria (c), Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Henan Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid (vc), Sahil Lotra, Abhinav Puri, Lone Nasir, Rasikh Salam, Yudhvir Singh, Umran Malik. Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suved Parkar, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Khizar Dafedar, Saksham Jha, Ajit Yadav. Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (c), B. Sai Sudharsan, N. Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vijay Shankar, B. Indrajith, R. Sai Kishore, M. Siddharth, C.V. Varun, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Warrier, T. Natarajan, M. Shahrukh Khan, R. Sonu Yadav, B. Aparajith, R. Vimal Khumar. Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (c), R Samarth (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose, BR Sharath, Gowtham K, Shubhang Hegde, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Koushik V, Manoj Bhandage, KL Shrijith, J Suchith. Vidarbha: Atharva Taide (c), Karun Naor, Dhruv Shorey, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Wadkar, Sanjay Raghunath, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Nachiket Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shubham Dubey, Yash Kadam, Aman Mokhade. Tripura: Wriddhiman Saha (c), Mura Singh, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikram Das, Abhijit Sarkar, Ganesh Satish, Pallav Das, Rana Datta,Nirupam Sen, Chiranjit Pal, Tushar Saha, Riman Saha, Rajat Dey, Subham Ghose, Joydeep Banik, Bikram Debnath, Joydeb Deb, Ajay Debnath, Kaushal Acharjee, Sankar Pal, Parvez Sultan, Samrat Sinha Kerala: Sanju Samson (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi, Salman Nizar, M Azharudden, NP Basil, S Midhun, Vaishakh Chandran, Abdul Bazith, M Ajnas, Akhin Sathar, Akhil Scaria. Gujarat: Priyank Panchal (c), Aarya Desai, Chirag Gandhi, Urvil Patel, Het Patel, Kshitij Patel, Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveer Parmar, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Vishal Jayswal. Delhi: Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh (vc), Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wk), Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Jonty Sidhu, Mayank Rawat, Priyansh Arya, Gagan Vats, Lalit Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Harshit Rana, Divij Mehra, Harsh Tyagi. Madhya Pradesh: Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aniket Verma, M Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Arshad Khan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Ankit Kushwah.