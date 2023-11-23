Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: Kerala jolts Saurashtra with four wickets; Mayank solid for Karnataka

- November 23, 2023 10:13MAH vs JHA: 100 up for Maharashtra
Anish: 100 up for Maharashtra in the 14th over. Jharkhand has brought on spin to try to counter this attacking first wicket partnership with left-arm spinner Anukul Roy in operation. 103/0 in 14 overs
- November 23, 2023 10:1150KAR vs J&K: Fifty for Mayank Agarwal
Abhishek: Fifty for Mayank Agarwal. He’s been the more assured of the two batters and has set up the perfect platform for his side.
- November 23, 2023 10:07KAR vs J&K: KAR 86/0 in 14 overs
Abhishek: A change of ends for Umran. Another stays low and gets Mayank on the pad.The umpire denies the appeal and Umran stands with his hands held over his head in disbelief. Takes his time to get to the top of his run up.
- November 23, 2023 10:02KAR vs J&K: Mayank on the charge
Abhishek: Mayank Agarwal charges down to loft off spinner Sahil Lotra twice in the 13th over. Clears the fence over long off on the first and long on on the second. KAR 79/0 after 13.
- November 23, 2023 09:56MAH 83/0 (9.4) vs JHA
Anish: A sublime fifty from Om Bhosale. A stroke filled innings from the southpaw. Has punished anything that has been full or wide. Sheikh has rotated strike well at the other end to ensure Maharashtra is in a strong position at the end of the first powerplay.
- November 23, 2023 09:54SAU 29/4 (10) vs KER
Akhil Scaria knocks over Samarth Vyas in his first over. He bowls a wicket-maiden. Saurashtra in shambles at the end of 10 overs at 29 for four.
- November 23, 2023 09:53BIH 35/4 (8) vs DEL
Harshit Rana on a role. He’s got three wickets in four balls across two overs. Figures of 4-2-5-3 so far.
- November 23, 2023 09:47RAJ 60/4 (7.1) vs AP
Arunachal Pradesh runs through the Rajasthan top-order with four early wickets. The onus is now on skipper Deepak Hooda to lead a recovery.
- November 23, 2023 09:43SAU 23/3 (7) vs KER
Saurashtra in trouble as Basil Thampi removes Prerak Mankad for a four-ball duck.
- November 23, 2023 09:38KAR 42/0 (6) vs J&K
Abhishek: Samarth joins the party. Rasik Salam offers two gifts on the pads which Samarth dispatches to the boundary. Puzzling why Umran Malik has still not been called in.
42/0 in 6 overs
- November 23, 2023 09:34SAU 22/2 (6) vs KER
Harvik Desai falls as he hands a caught-and-bowled opportunity for Akhin. Kerala has removed the openers early.
- November 23, 2023 09:31MAH vs JHA
Anish: Appeals for caught behind as Naushad tries to fetch a fuller wide one off Aaron. Umpire says no. Looks like the sound was of the bat hitting the ground. MAH 35/0 in 5 overs
- November 23, 2023 09:27KAR vs J&K: Mayank on song
Abhishek:Mayank Agarwal continues to play the aggressor for Karnataka. He’s picked two boundaries off Rasik Salam. Hard to pick from the side on view but a hint of movement seems to have inducing the couple of play-and-miss shots so far. 29/0 after 5 overs.
- November 23, 2023 09:26SAU vs KER: Kerala gets first wicket
Sheldon Jackson falls early as Basil Thampi finds the early breakthrough for Kerala. Saurashtra 20/1 in 4.2 overs; Jackson c Vishnu Vinod b Basil Thampi 4
- November 23, 2023 09:18Jharkhand vs Mahrashtra: MAH 23/0 in 2.3 overs
Our correspondent Anish Pathiyil from the venue: Om Bhosale and Naushad Sheikh open for Maharashtra. Monu Singh and Varun Aaron operating from the two ends. A no ball from Aaron in his first over. And the free hit is dispatched to midwicket by Bhosale. Aaron pointing at the landing mark and some sawdust being put to level it.
- November 23, 2023 09:17Karnataka vs J&K: KAR 20/0 in 3 overs
Our correspondent Abhishek Saini from the venue: J&K gives away seven extras in the first over from Rasik Salam. The only scoring shot comes off Mayank Agarwal’s bat - a slash through point. Early signs of the ball keeping low too.
- November 23, 2023 09:15Delhi vs Bihar: Ishant strikes
Ishant Sharma strikes with the first ball against Bihar. He dismisses Bipin Saurabh caught-behind by Anuj Rawat.
- November 23, 2023 09:05Jackson, Harvik open against Kerala
Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai open the batting for Saurashtra against Kerala.
- November 23, 2023 08:58Misty morning in Jaipur
- November 23, 2023 08:56Punjab vs Baroda - Playing XIs
Baroda XI: Atit Sheth, Abhimanyusingh, B A Pathan, JK Singh, Krunal Pandya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Mitesh Patel, Ninad Rathva, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki.
Punjab XI: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Sanvir Singh, Siddharth Kaul.
- November 23, 2023 08:41Karnataka vs J&K - Playing XIs
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal, Samarth R, Sharath R, Devdutt Paddikal, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Gowtham K, Suchith J, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak V, Koushik V
J&K: Shubham Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad, Henan Malik, Fazil Rashid, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Yudhveer Singh, Rasik Salam
- November 23, 2023 08:35TOSS updates
Kerala vs Saurashtra: Kerala won the toss and elected to field
Mumbai vs Sikkim: Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat.
Pondicherry vs Railways: Railways won the toss and elected to field
Odisha vs Tripura:
Jharkhand vs Maharashtra: Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field.
Hyderabad vs Manipur: Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field
Chhattisgarh vs Services: Services won the toss and elected to bat.
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha: Meghalaya won the toss and elected to field
J&K vs Karnataka: Karnataka won the toss and elected to bat.
Chandigarh vs Mizoram: Mizoram won the toss and elected to Field
Haryana vs Uttarakhand: Haryana won the toss and elected to field
Bihar vs Delhi: Bihar won the toss and elected to bat
Assam vs Gujarat: Gujarat won the toss and elected to bat
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field
Arunachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan: Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat.
Baroda vs Punjab: Punjab won the toss and elected to field.
Goa vs Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Won the Toss and elected to field
Bengal vs Nagaland: Bengal won the toss and elected to field
- November 23, 2023 08:25When and where to watch Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 matches?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 matches of November 23 are not being telecast or streamed. You can follow the latest updates here on Sportstar’s live blog.
- November 23, 2023 08:16Back to Ahmedabad
- November 23, 2023 08:14VHT 2023-24: Group C preview
Even as the spotlight pans away from Ahmedabad in the wake of India’s agonising World Cup final loss, cricket will remain the focal point in the city, as it gears up to host the Group C matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
Karnataka, though the heavyweight in the group, will have its task cut out after its sub-optimal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign, where it failed to advance to the knockouts. Thirteen players have been retained from that squad.
Mayank Agarwal will herald Karnataka for the second year running and will hope to take the side all the way after it stumbled in the semifinals last year. However, reviving his India fortunes in the longest version via the 50-over format seems like a long shot for the out-of-favour Test opener.
Devdutt Padikkal is an addition to the 50-over squad this year and he will draw inspiration from his 609 runs in the 2019 leg, the highest in the tournament, when Karnataka last lifted the trophy. READ MORE
- November 23, 2023 08:13VHT 2023-24: Group B preview
After a month and a half of exhilarating highs, brought to a close by a scarcely fathomable low, 50-over cricket in India is set to push on with the commencement of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The city of royalty and grandeur, Jaipur, will host 28 Group B fixtures across four stadiums.
Maharashtra, the runner-up from the previous edition; Hyderabad, Vidarbha, Services, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, and Meghalaya comprise Group B.
Maharashtra had a successful run in the previous season by winning eight games in a row. However, it lost to Saurashtra in the final. This year, the team would hope to secure a spot in the knockouts. READ MORE
- November 23, 2023 08:10Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Tournament Preview
The dream is shattered yet again. The Men’s World Cup is over. In the next 15 months, ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, India is scheduled to feature in only nine more ODIs. But come November 23 — less than 96 hours after Rohit Sharma’s men fell short in the World Cup final against Australia — One-Day cricket will be the buzzword for the domestic cricket fraternity. The Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), the inter-state one-day championship, will commence at five different venues across India.
Many avid domestic cricket enthusiasts struggle to comprehend the scheduling of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the World Cup. They question the purpose of conducting the domestic championship in a format likely to be overlooked for the next two years. That said, the complexities in the scheduling of domestic cricket mirror the intricate administration methods in Indian sports, particularly cricket.
The sentiment is not limited to just fans; a majority of players set to take part in the competition share similar concerns. Although reluctant to speak on the record due to potential backlash from administrators, many players privately ponder the ‘what if’ factor. READ MORE
- November 23, 2023 08:09Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 1 Matches
