Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: Kerala jolts Saurashtra with four wickets; Mayank solid for Karnataka

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Tournament Preview

The dream is shattered yet again. The Men’s World Cup is over. In the next 15 months, ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, India is scheduled to feature in only nine more ODIs. But come November 23 — less than 96 hours after Rohit Sharma’s men fell short in the World Cup final against Australia — One-Day cricket will be the buzzword for the domestic cricket fraternity. The Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), the inter-state one-day championship, will commence at five different venues across India.

Many avid domestic cricket enthusiasts struggle to comprehend the scheduling of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the World Cup. They question the purpose of conducting the domestic championship in a format likely to be overlooked for the next two years. That said, the complexities in the scheduling of domestic cricket mirror the intricate administration methods in Indian sports, particularly cricket.

The sentiment is not limited to just fans; a majority of players set to take part in the competition share similar concerns. Although reluctant to speak on the record due to potential backlash from administrators, many players privately ponder the 'what if' factor.