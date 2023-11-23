MagazineBuy Print

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal completes 200 List A wickets with six-wicket haul for Haryana

Yuzvendra Chahal reached 200 List A wickets in his 130th match during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 clash between Haryana and Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 12:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chahal last played for India in August 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Chahal last played for India in August 2023. | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chahal last played for India in August 2023. | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS

Yuzvendra Chahal completed 200 List A wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Haryana and Uttarakhand in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Snubbed from India’s T20I squad for the five-match series against Australia, Chahal picked up three wickets within his first four overs against Uttarakhand. He reached his milestone with his fourth scalp, dismissing Akhil Rawat in his eighth over.

Chahal claimed his fifth List A five-for two balls later, cleaning up Mayank Misha for a duck. The wily spinner claimed his third six-wicket haul in his final over, finishing with figures of 6/26 in 10 overs.

VHT 2023-24 LIVE SCORE UPDATES

Chahal made his List A debut with Haryana in 2010. Interestingly, the majority of his 50-over wickets (121) have come in India colours since his debut in 2016.

The 33-year-old, who was not part of India’s ODI World Cup squad, recorded his best ODI figures of six for 42 against Australia in 2019.

The leg-spinner registered his career-best List A figures - six for 24 - with Haryana against Jammu and Kashmir in 2012.

Chahal last featured for India in a T20I series against West Indies in August this year.

