Al Nassr loses to underdog Al Raed by two goals as Ronaldo fires blanks in the Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr was brushed aside by the underdog and inspired Al Raed side in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 at the King Saud Stadium in Riyadh.

Raed opened the scoring thanks to a simple finish by Karim El Berkaoui in the 18th minute. Julio Tavares beats his man from the left and makes a pass into the box to Berkaoui who finds an open net in front of him since the Nassr keeper Ospina had left his line.

Moments later in the 24th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo fired a volley off of a Brozovic cross which struck the post, but fortunately for Nassr, Ayman Yayha was ready to strike the ball on the rebound as he brought the home side level.

It was all square at halftime but right as the game restarted again, Raed launched an attack from the right as a sprinting Sayoud played a pass into the box from the right which was flicked by Tavares behind for skipper, Mohamed Fouzair who buried the ball into the net with ease in the 46th minute.

The final blow came in late in the 87th minute when Sayoud received the ball inside the box from a corner on the right as the attacker was given too much time. The Raed forward takes an outer-footed shot which gets deflected off of Ronaldo and into the net, extending the lead and sealing the win for Al Raed.