Prague Masters: All games drawn in final round, R Praggnanandhaa finishes joint second

Praggnanandhaa can take heart from the fact that he goes into the candidates as the top-rated Indian slated to be held in about four weeks from now in Toronto.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 23:24 IST , Prague - 2 MINS READ

FILE PHOTO:  Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa  | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO:  Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa  | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

R. Praggnanandhaa tried hard but had to settle for a draw with David Navara of the Czech Republic in the final round of the Prague Masters chess tournament that concluded here on Thursday.

Praggnanandhaa can take heart from the fact that he goes into the candidates as the top-rated Indian slated to be held in about four weeks from now in Toronto.

It took a mammoth effort from FIDE and various channels to resolve the visa issue for the candidates but as of now, everything seems to be in order for one of the biggest events of the year.

With five draws happening between 10 players in the final round, nothing changed. Abdusattorov had won the event with a round to spare clocking 6/8 and he inched up to 6.5 points for probably his career-best performance.

Praggnanandhaa to his credit ended on a plus score clocking five points alongside Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran and surprise packet Ngyen Thai Dai Van of the Czech Republic with all three tallying five points out of a possible nine.

ALSO READ | Prague Masters: Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggnanandhaa draws with Bartel

D Gukesh, Richard Rapport of Romania and David Navara, the local star ended on 4.5 points sharing the fifth spot followed by Bartel and Keymer having 3.5 points each. Vidit Gujrathi had to be content with a last place finish on three points.

With the three candidates here in the fray from India, Praggnanandhaa seems to be best on form ahead of Gukesh and Gujrathi. But now that the dates for the challenger of the next world championship match are fixed it remains to be seen who has the best nerves.

Results final round (Indians unless stated):
Parham Paghsoodloo (Iri, 5) drew with D Gukesh (4.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3.5) drew with Vidit Gujrathi (3); Richard Rapport (Rou, 4.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 6); R Praggnanandhaa (5) drew with David Navara (Cze, 4.5); Mateusz Bartel (Pol, 3.5) drew with Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze, 5).

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

