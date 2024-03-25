The BCCI on March 25, announced the schedule for remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2024.

The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.

Punjab Kings played four matches in the first leg of the tournament.

Punjab will start its second leg of matches against Hyderabad at Mohali on April 9. It will face Hyderabad again in its final match of the league stage on May 19.

Here is PBKS’s full schedule in IPL 2024:

PBKS vs DC- 3:30pm- March 23- Mohali

RCB vs PBKS- 7:30pm- March 25- Bengaluru

LSG vs PBKS- 7:30pm- March 30- Lucknow

GT vs PBKS- 7:30pm- April 4- Ahmedabad

PBKS vs SRH- 7:30pm- April 9- Mohali

PBKS vs RR- 7:30pm- April 13- Mohali

PBKS vs MI- 7:30pm- April 18- Mohali

PBKS vs GT- 7:30pm- April 21- Mohali

KKR vs PBKS- 7:30pm- April 26- Kolkata

CSK vs PBKS- 7:30pm - May 1- Chennai

PBKS vs CSK- 3:30pm- May 5- Dharamshala

PBKS vs RCB- 7:30pm- May 9- Dharamshala

RR vs PBKS- 7:30pm- May 15- Guwahati

SRH vs PBKS- 3:30pm- May 19- Hyderabad