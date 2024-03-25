  • PBKS vs DC- 3:30pm- March 23- Mohali
  • RCB vs PBKS- 7:30pm- March 25- Bengaluru
  • LSG vs PBKS- 7:30pm- March 30- Lucknow
  • GT vs PBKS- 7:30pm- April 4- Ahmedabad
  • PBKS vs SRH- 7:30pm- April 9- Mohali
  • PBKS vs RR- 7:30pm- April 13- Mohali
  • PBKS vs MI- 7:30pm- April 18- Mohali
  • PBKS vs GT- 7:30pm- April 21- Mohali
  • KKR vs PBKS- 7:30pm- April 26- Kolkata
  • CSK vs PBKS- 7:30pm - May 1- Chennai
  • PBKS vs CSK- 3:30pm- May 5- Dharamshala
  • PBKS vs RCB- 7:30pm- May 9- Dharamshala
  • RR vs PBKS- 7:30pm- May 15- Guwahati
  • SRH vs PBKS- 3:30pm- May 19- Hyderabad