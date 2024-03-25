The BCCI on March 25, announced the schedule for remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2024.
The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.
Punjab Kings played four matches in the first leg of the tournament.
Punjab will start its second leg of matches against Hyderabad at Mohali on April 9. It will face Hyderabad again in its final match of the league stage on May 19.
Here is PBKS’s full schedule in IPL 2024:
- PBKS vs DC- 3:30pm- March 23- Mohali
- RCB vs PBKS- 7:30pm- March 25- Bengaluru
- LSG vs PBKS- 7:30pm- March 30- Lucknow
- GT vs PBKS- 7:30pm- April 4- Ahmedabad
- PBKS vs SRH- 7:30pm- April 9- Mohali
- PBKS vs RR- 7:30pm- April 13- Mohali
- PBKS vs MI- 7:30pm- April 18- Mohali
- PBKS vs GT- 7:30pm- April 21- Mohali
- KKR vs PBKS- 7:30pm- April 26- Kolkata
- CSK vs PBKS- 7:30pm - May 1- Chennai
- PBKS vs CSK- 3:30pm- May 5- Dharamshala
- PBKS vs RCB- 7:30pm- May 9- Dharamshala
- RR vs PBKS- 7:30pm- May 15- Guwahati
- SRH vs PBKS- 3:30pm- May 19- Hyderabad
