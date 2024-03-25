RCB vs PBKS Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will coin toss favour - Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Punjab Kings?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will bank on home support to get its IPL 2024 campaign on the right track. After a loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai in the opener, RCB will find solace in the familiar setting of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Punjab Kings.

RCB - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

PBKS - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 1/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 5; No Result: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 4; No Result: 1