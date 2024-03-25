MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs PBKS Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will coin toss favour - Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Punjab Kings?

RCB vs PBKS Live Toss updates: Check the toss result from IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Updated : Mar 25, 2024 17:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Faf Du Plessis, and Virat Kohli, during training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Bengaluru.
RCB’s Faf Du Plessis, and Virat Kohli, during training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Faf Du Plessis, and Virat Kohli, during training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will bank on home support to get its IPL 2024 campaign on the right track. After a loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chennai in the opener, RCB will find solace in the familiar setting of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Punjab Kings.

RCB - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 3/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

PBKS - Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins 1/5

Results after losing toss: Wins 3/5

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 5; No Result: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 4; No Result: 1

