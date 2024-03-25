The BCCI on Monday announced the schedule for remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2024.
The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.
KL Rahul-led Lucknow started this edition with a 20-run loss against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
Here is LSG’s full schedule in IPL 2024:
- 24th March - RR vs LSG - 3:30PM - Jaipur
- 30th March - LSG vs PBKS - 7:30PM - Lucknow
- 2nd April - RCB vs LSG - 7:30PM - Bengaluru
- 7th April - LSG vs GT - 7:30PM - Lucknow
- 12th April - LSG vs DC - 7:30PM - Lucknow
- 14th April - KKR vs LSG - 3:30PM - Kolkata
- 19th April - LSG vs CSK - 7:30PM - Lucknow
- 23rd April - CSK vs LSG - 7:30PM - Chennai
- April 27th - LSG vs RR - 3:30PM - Lucknow
- 30th April - LSG vs MI - 7:30PM - Lucknow
- 5th May - LSG vs KKR - 7:30PM - Lucknow
- 8th May - SRH vs LSG - 7:30PM - Hyderabad
- 14th May - DC vs LSG - 7:30PM - Delhi
- 17th May - MI vs LSG - 7:30PM - Mumbai
