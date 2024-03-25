The BCCI on Monday announced the schedule for remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2024.

The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow started this edition with a 20-run loss against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Here is LSG’s full schedule in IPL 2024:

24th March - RR vs LSG - 3:30PM - Jaipur

30th March - LSG vs PBKS - 7:30PM - Lucknow

2nd April - RCB vs LSG - 7:30PM - Bengaluru

7th April - LSG vs GT - 7:30PM - Lucknow

12th April - LSG vs DC - 7:30PM - Lucknow

14th April - KKR vs LSG - 3:30PM - Kolkata

19th April - LSG vs CSK - 7:30PM - Lucknow

23rd April - CSK vs LSG - 7:30PM - Chennai

April 27th - LSG vs RR - 3:30PM - Lucknow

30th April - LSG vs MI - 7:30PM - Lucknow

5th May - LSG vs KKR - 7:30PM - Lucknow

8th May - SRH vs LSG - 7:30PM - Hyderabad

14th May - DC vs LSG - 7:30PM - Delhi

17th May - MI vs LSG - 7:30PM - Mumbai