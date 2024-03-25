  • 24th March - RR vs LSG - 3:30PM - Jaipur
  • 30th March - LSG vs PBKS - 7:30PM - Lucknow
  • 2nd April - RCB vs LSG - 7:30PM - Bengaluru
  • 7th April - LSG vs GT - 7:30PM - Lucknow
  • 12th April - LSG vs DC - 7:30PM - Lucknow
  • 14th April - KKR vs LSG - 3:30PM - Kolkata
  • 19th April - LSG vs CSK - 7:30PM - Lucknow
  • 23rd April - CSK vs LSG - 7:30PM - Chennai
  • April 27th - LSG vs RR - 3:30PM - Lucknow
  • 30th April - LSG vs MI - 7:30PM - Lucknow
  • 5th May - LSG vs KKR - 7:30PM - Lucknow
  • 8th May - SRH vs LSG - 7:30PM - Hyderabad
  • 14th May - DC vs LSG - 7:30PM - Delhi
  • 17th May - MI vs LSG - 7:30PM - Mumbai