The BCCI has announced the full Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule on March 25.
Only 21 matches schedule was announced earlier by the board due to the upcoming general elections in the country.
Delhi Capitals played five matches in the first leg including two at a temporary venue - Visakhapatnam.
Delhi will play its first match of the second leg on April 12, away against Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals will end its league stage at home on May 14, against the same opponents.
Here is the full DC schedule for IPL 2024.
- PBKS vs DC- 3:30pm- March 23- Mohali
- RR vs DC- 7:30pm- March 28- Jaipur
- DC vs CSK- 7:30pm- March 31- Vizag
- DC vs KKR- 7:30pm- April 3- Vizag
- MI vs DC- 3:30pm- April 7- Mumbai
- LSG vs DC- 7:30pm- April 12- Lucknow
- GT vs DC- 7:30pm- April 16- Ahmedabad
- DC vs SRH- 7:30pm- April 20- Delhi
- DC vs GT- 7:30pm- April 24- Delhi
- DC vs MI- 3:30pm- April 27- Delhi
- KKR vs DC- 7:30pm- April 29- Kolkata
- DC vs RR- 7:30pm- May 7- Delhi
- RCB vs DC- 7:30pm- May 12- Bengaluru
- DC vs LSG- 7:30pm - May 14- Delhi
