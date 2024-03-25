The BCCI has announced the full Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule on Monday, March 25.
Only 21 matches schedule was announced earlier by the board due to the upcoming general elections in the country.
Sunrisers Hyderabad played four matches in the first leg of the IPL 2024 and will resume the competition against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mohali on April 9.
Here’s the full schedule of SRH in IPL 2024
- KKR vs SRH - March 23 - 7:30 pm - Kolkata
- SRH vs MI - March 27 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
- GT vs SRH - March 31 - 3:30 pm - Ahmedabad
- SRH vs CSK - April 5 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
- PBKS vs SRH - April 9 - 7:30 pm - Mohali
- RCB vs SRH - April 15 - 7:30 pm - Bengaluru
- DC vs SRH - April 20 - 7:30 pm - Delhi
- SRH vs RCB - April 25 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
- CSK vs SRH - April 28 - 7:30 pm - Chennai
- SRH vs RR - May 2 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
- MI vs SRH - May 6 - 7:30 pm - Mumbai
- SRH vs LSG - May 8 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
- SRH vs GT - May 16 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
- SRH vs PBKS - May 19 - 3:30 pm - Hyderabad
