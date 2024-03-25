  • KKR vs SRH - March 23 - 7:30 pm - Kolkata
  • SRH vs MI - March 27 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
  • GT vs SRH - March 31 - 3:30 pm - Ahmedabad
  • SRH vs CSK - April 5 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
  • PBKS vs SRH - April 9 - 7:30 pm - Mohali
  • RCB vs SRH - April 15 - 7:30 pm - Bengaluru
  • DC vs SRH - April 20 - 7:30 pm - Delhi
  • SRH vs RCB - April 25 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
  • CSK vs SRH - April 28 - 7:30 pm - Chennai
  • SRH vs RR - May 2 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
  • MI vs SRH - May 6 - 7:30 pm - Mumbai
  • SRH vs LSG - May 8 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
  • SRH vs GT - May 16 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
  • SRH vs PBKS - May 19 - 3:30 pm - Hyderabad