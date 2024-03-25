The BCCI has announced the full Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule on Monday, March 25.

Only 21 matches schedule was announced earlier by the board due to the upcoming general elections in the country.

Sunrisers Hyderabad played four matches in the first leg of the IPL 2024 and will resume the competition against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mohali on April 9.

Here’s the full schedule of SRH in IPL 2024