IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings remain fifth and sixth in standings

Sunrisers Hyderabad prevailed over Punjab Kings in a last-over thriller at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday.
Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma’s death-over hitting went in vain as Punjab fell short by two runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings remains fifth and sixth in the standings.
Chennai Super Kings remained in fourth place despite a facile win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.
On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table after its win over Gujarat Titans, while Mumbai Indians got its first win of the season and moved to eighth spot.
Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs SRH match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|8
|+1.120
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+1.528
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.775
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.666
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.344
|6
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.196
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.797
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.704
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-0.843
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-1.370
*Updated after PBKS vs SRH match on April 9.
