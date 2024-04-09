MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

The match will be the third straight season that City and Madrid have clashed against one another in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 10:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior during training.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reigning UEFA Champions League champion Manchester City face Spanish giant and record UCL winner Real Madrid for the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The match will be the third straight season that City and Madrid have clashed against one another in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition.

The Los Blancos won the semifinal match in their victorious 2021-22 campaign, while Man City triumphed en route to its debut Champions League win the following year.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal preview

These clashes have seen 17 goals scored across those previous four meetings, at an average of 4.3 per game (seven for Real Madrid, 10 for Man City), as another enticing Champions League clash awaits in the Spanish capital.

Predicted XI

Real Madrid: Lunin(GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Manchester City: Ederson(GK); Akanji, Stones, Dias, Lewis; Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Haaland, Grealish.

When and where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match kick-off?
The Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Tuesday, April 10 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match in India?
The Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

