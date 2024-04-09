Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

Reigning UEFA Champions League champion Manchester City face Spanish giant and record UCL winner Real Madrid for the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The match will be the third straight season that City and Madrid have clashed against one another in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition.

The Los Blancos won the semifinal match in their victorious 2021-22 campaign, while Man City triumphed en route to its debut Champions League win the following year.

These clashes have seen 17 goals scored across those previous four meetings, at an average of 4.3 per game (seven for Real Madrid, 10 for Man City), as another enticing Champions League clash awaits in the Spanish capital.

Predicted XI

Real Madrid: Lunin(GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Manchester City: Ederson(GK); Akanji, Stones, Dias, Lewis; Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Haaland, Grealish.