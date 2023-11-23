Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Karnataka records its highest-ever List-A total

Karnataka recorded its highest List-A total of 402/2 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 match against Jammu & Kashmir at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’ in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Riding on the centuries from openers R Samarth (123) and Mayank Agarwal (157), Karnataka surpassed its previous highest total of 359/7 against Punjab in 2014 Vijay Hazare Trophy final.

Samarth and Mayank added 267 runs for the first wicket in 234 balls before Devdutt Padikkal took charge and finished the innings with his 35-ball 71. Manish Pandey scored 23 runs off 14 balls.

The highest team score in Vijay Hazare Trophy remains 506/2 by Tamil Nadu in 2022 against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru.