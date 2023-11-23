MagazineBuy Print

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Karnataka records its highest-ever List-A total

Riding on the centuries from openers R Samarth (123) and Mayank Agarwal (157), Karnataka surpassed its previous highest total of 359/7 against Punjab in 2014 Vijay Hazare Trophy final.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 13:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Karnataka recorded its highest List-A total of 402/2 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 match against Jammu & Kashmir at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’ in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Riding on the centuries from openers R Samarth (123) and Mayank Agarwal (157), Karnataka surpassed its previous highest total of 359/7 against Punjab in 2014 Vijay Hazare Trophy final.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 | Live score and updates

Samarth and Mayank added 267 runs for the first wicket in 234 balls before Devdutt Padikkal took charge and finished the innings with his 35-ball 71. Manish Pandey scored 23 runs off 14 balls.

The highest team score in Vijay Hazare Trophy remains 506/2 by Tamil Nadu in 2022 against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru.

Vijay Hazare Trophy

