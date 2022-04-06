Women’s Senior T20 Trophy: No quarantine required for participants

Players participating in the Women’s Senior T20 Trophy, which begins on April 18, will not have to undergo mandatory quarantine but have to stay within a bio-bubble.

With COVID cases having reduced considerably since January, the BCCI has decided to do away with the quarantine protocol but bio-bubble will be in place and testing will take place regularly. Most of the India’s players who were a part of its Women’s World Cup squad in New Zealand are expected to take part in the domestic T20 competition.

In a communication to State units, the BCCI operations team wrote: “There will be no mandatory quarantine but bio-bubble will be maintained. All teams will arrive at the respective venues with a negative RT-PCR test.”

‘Not lowering our guard’

A BCCI official explained the updated COVID protocols to PTI. “The only relaxation is the mandatory quarantine in hotel room. Players will be tested during the competition. They arrive on April 15 and train for the following days before the first game on 18th. In no way are we lowering our guard when it comes to COVID. The quarantine protocol has been done away with for cost reasons and with virus situation under control. No player will be allowed to leave the hotel,” the official said.

Five elite pools will have six teams each while the Plate group will have seven teams. The matches will be played in Puducherry, Thiruvananthapuram, Rajkot, Mohali, Ranchi and Guwahati. The knock-outs will be held in Surat.

“Each venue will host three matches per day on two grounds. Two morning matches will start at 8.30 am and evening match will be played under lights from 4.30 pm,” read the BCCI communique.