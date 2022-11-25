Domestic

Women’s T20 Challenger, final: A golden opportunity for youngsters to impress

India A and India D have played some fine cricket in the Women’s T20 Challenger and more of it is expected from them at the Veer Shaheed Narayan Stadium in Raipur.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Raipur 25 November, 2022 20:27 IST
Raipur 25 November, 2022 20:27 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The final will provide another chance for youngsters to rub shoulders with the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, and Poonam Yadav.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The final will provide another chance for youngsters to rub shoulders with the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, and Poonam Yadav. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India A and India D have played some fine cricket in the Women’s T20 Challenger and more of it is expected from them at the Veer Shaheed Narayan Stadium in Raipur.

It was only in the last match of the league phase that the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy produced a close finish. The two teams that featured in that exciting encounter – India-A and India-D – are coming face to face in the final too, on Saturday.

These two sides have played some fine cricket in the competition and more of it is expected from them at the Veer Shaheed Narayan Stadium. But in a tournament like this, what matters more is the opportunity for the young or fringe players, especially given the presence of chief selector Neetu David and a talent scout from a Women’s IPL franchise.

PREVIEW - VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY, QUARTERFINALS

So players like Anjali Sarvani, Shivali Shinde, Sahana Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar, Nuzhat Parween and Ashwani Kumari should be determined to catch their eye with yet another fine show. It is also yet another chance for them to rub shoulders with stars like Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia and Poonam Yadav.

“Tournaments like this will help our young players,” said Renuka. “We have seen the pacers doing well here. And it is nice that quite a few of them are coming up.”

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us