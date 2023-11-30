MagazineBuy Print

Dominica withdraws its bid to co-host the T20 World Cup 2024

The Dominican government cited inability to have the stadium and infrastructure ready on time as the reason for withdrawal from hosting the tournament.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 23:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dominica had shortlisted Windsor Park Stadium as the only venue for hosting one group stage match and two more games in the Super 8 stage
Dominica had shortlisted Windsor Park Stadium as the only venue for hosting one group stage match and two more games in the Super 8 stage | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Dominica had shortlisted Windsor Park Stadium as the only venue for hosting one group stage match and two more games in the Super 8 stage | Photo Credit: AFP

Dominica will not host any of the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the country’s Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development announced through a release on Thursday.

The Government cited inability to have its stadium(s) and infrastructure ready on time as the reason for withdrawal from hosting the tournament.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted in the West Indies and the United States in June 2024, with Dominica proposed as one of the hosts.

ALSO READ: Full list of 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024

The country had shortlisted Windsor Park Stadium as the only venue for hosting one group stage match and two more games in the Super 8 stage, “subject to the attainment of various obligations as set out in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).”

However, after evaluating the time of completion of upgrading the stadium, it was evident that the stadium would not get ready in time for the tournament.

“In light of Dominica’s sterling reputation in hosting international cricket, this decision is considered to be in the best interest of all. The Government of Dominica thanks Cricket West Indies (CWI) for its partnership over the years and looks forward to continued collaboration in the future. The Government of Dominica extends best wishes to the organisers for a successful tournament in June 2024,” the Government said in a statement.

