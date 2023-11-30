MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Full list of 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024

For the first time, 20 teams will feature in the T20 World Cup, which will be played in USA and West Indies in June 2024.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 20:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Uganda will appear for the first time in the T20 World Cup.
Uganda will appear for the first time in the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Uganda Cricket Association X
infoIcon

Uganda will appear for the first time in the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Uganda Cricket Association X

All teams for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 have been finalised after Uganda’s historic win over Rwanda in the T20 World Cup Africa qualifier on Thursday. Uganda joined Namibia from the Africa qualifier for the marquee event.

For the first time, 20 teams will feature in the T20 World Cup, which will be played in USA and West Indies in June 2024.

This time, the teams will be divided into four groups of five. The top two teams in each of the groups will move to a Super Eight phase, where the remaining teams will be split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals, followed by the final.

Read | T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of venues for men’s WC, seven in Caribbean, three in USA

The final list of qualified teams for the T20 World Cup:

20 teams qualified for T20 World Cup 2024
Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, United States of America (USA) and West Indies.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lyon fires coach Fabio Grosso after less than three months in charge
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 30
    Team Sportstar
  3. India squad for South Africa tour: KL Rahul to lead in ODIs; Suryakumar in T20Is; Yuzvendra Chahal returns
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tour de France 2025: The opening three stages of the tour to take place in northern France
    AP
  5. AFI’s Paris Olympics selection guidelines need a relook
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India squad for South Africa tour: KL Rahul to lead in ODIs; Suryakumar in T20Is; Yuzvendra Chahal returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. Full list of 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I preview: Vice captain Iyer returns as India looks to seal series against depleted Australia
    V.S. Aravind
  4. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Shanto’s ton helps Bangladesh take 205-run lead against New Zealand after Day 3
    AP
  5. How R. Sridhar, T. Dilip are inspiring next production line of fielding coaches from Hyderabad
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lyon fires coach Fabio Grosso after less than three months in charge
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 30
    Team Sportstar
  3. India squad for South Africa tour: KL Rahul to lead in ODIs; Suryakumar in T20Is; Yuzvendra Chahal returns
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tour de France 2025: The opening three stages of the tour to take place in northern France
    AP
  5. AFI’s Paris Olympics selection guidelines need a relook
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment