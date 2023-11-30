Full list of 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024

All teams for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 have been finalised after Uganda’s historic win over Rwanda in the T20 World Cup Africa qualifier on Thursday. Uganda joined Namibia from the Africa qualifier for the marquee event.
For the first time, 20 teams will feature in the T20 World Cup, which will be played in USA and West Indies in June 2024.
This time, the teams will be divided into four groups of five. The top two teams in each of the groups will move to a Super Eight phase, where the remaining teams will be split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals, followed by the final.
The final list of qualified teams for the T20 World Cup:
20 teams qualified for T20 World Cup 2024
