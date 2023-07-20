MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 2, Ashes 2023: Woakes picks five, Australia all out for 317

Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 2, Ashes 2023: Catch the Live Score, Updates, Scorecard and Highlights from the fourth Ashes Test match.

Updated : Jul 20, 2023 16:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Chris Woakes celebrates after taking the wicket of Mitchell Marsh.
Chris Woakes celebrates after taking the wicket of Mitchell Marsh.

Hello and welcome to Live coverage of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

  • July 20, 2023 16:16
    Crawley, Duckett aim for a good start

    It will be Starc who will take the new ball with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gearing up. The heavy roller is off the ground and we are up for England’s reply.

  • July 20, 2023 16:10
    Woakes takes five, Australia 317

    A five-wicket haul for Chris Woakes and that will be the end of Australia’s first innings. Wonderful bowling from Woakes and this will be a special one.

  • July 20, 2023 14:58
    Stuart Broad on his career milestone

    “A few hugs and handshakes from staff who’ve been in the changing room longer than me. A nice ring getting my 600th pole at the James Anderson End. A very special feeling. I went past Glenn McGrath who was my hero growing up at the Oval last summer. It’s a sign of longevity, I’m addicted to Test cricket. As a youngster, I remember getting my cap from Sir Ian Botham in Colombo, I wanted to win big series in that cap. I feel very lucky to have played in some great teams along the way.”

  • July 20, 2023 14:53
    Australia tailenders frustrate England to leave host short of time

    Australia’s finished the Day 1 of Test 4 with a score of 299-8. Stuart Broad moved onto 600 in test cricket.

  • July 20, 2023 14:33
    Stuart Broad becomes the second pacer after Anderson to 600 Test wickets

    4th ASHES TEST ENG vs AUS: England’s Stuart Broad picked 600th Test wicket during the first day of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

