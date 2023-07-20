Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 2, Ashes 2023: Woakes picks five, Australia all out for 317

Stuart Broad on his career milestone

“A few hugs and handshakes from staff who’ve been in the changing room longer than me. A nice ring getting my 600th pole at the James Anderson End. A very special feeling. I went past Glenn McGrath who was my hero growing up at the Oval last summer. It’s a sign of longevity, I’m addicted to Test cricket. As a youngster, I remember getting my cap from Sir Ian Botham in Colombo, I wanted to win big series in that cap. I feel very lucky to have played in some great teams along the way.”