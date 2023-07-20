Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 2, Ashes 2023: Woakes picks five, Australia all out for 317

- July 20, 2023 16:16Crawley, Duckett aim for a good start
It will be Starc who will take the new ball with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gearing up. The heavy roller is off the ground and we are up for England’s reply.
- July 20, 2023 16:10Woakes takes five, Australia 317
A five-wicket haul for Chris Woakes and that will be the end of Australia’s first innings. Wonderful bowling from Woakes and this will be a special one.
- July 20, 2023 14:58Stuart Broad on his career milestone
“A few hugs and handshakes from staff who’ve been in the changing room longer than me. A nice ring getting my 600th pole at the James Anderson End. A very special feeling. I went past Glenn McGrath who was my hero growing up at the Oval last summer. It’s a sign of longevity, I’m addicted to Test cricket. As a youngster, I remember getting my cap from Sir Ian Botham in Colombo, I wanted to win big series in that cap. I feel very lucky to have played in some great teams along the way.”
- July 20, 2023 14:33Stuart Broad becomes the second pacer after Anderson to 600 Test wickets
