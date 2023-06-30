ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: England trailing Australia by 138 runs; Stokes, Brook at crease

Duckett defends England’s aggression as Australia hit back

Ben Duckett insisted England had no regrets about its aggressive game plan after the opener was one of several batters to fall into Australia’s short-ball trap on a dramatic day at Lord’s.

In reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 416, England had seized back the momentum as it raced to 188-1 during Thursday’s second day of the second Ashes Test.

But Duckett, Ollie Pope and Joe Root all perished playing needlessly attacking hook shots in response to a barrage of Australia bouncers.

That reduced England to 222-4 before captain Ben Stokes restored order with a slightly more cautious approach alongside Harry Brook as the hosts reached 278-4 by the close of play.