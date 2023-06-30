ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: England trailing Australia by 138 runs; Stokes, Brook at crease

- June 30, 2023 15:01Duckett defends England’s aggression as Australia hit back
Ben Duckett insisted England had no regrets about its aggressive game plan after the opener was one of several batters to fall into Australia’s short-ball trap on a dramatic day at Lord’s.
In reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 416, England had seized back the momentum as it raced to 188-1 during Thursday’s second day of the second Ashes Test.
But Duckett, Ollie Pope and Joe Root all perished playing needlessly attacking hook shots in response to a barrage of Australia bouncers.
That reduced England to 222-4 before captain Ben Stokes restored order with a slightly more cautious approach alongside Harry Brook as the hosts reached 278-4 by the close of play.READ MORE
Opener Ben Duckett hit 98 as England raced to 278-4 in another high-octane “Bazball” batting display to continue its Ashes fightback on day two of the second Lord’s test on Thursday after bowling Australia out for 416 on a memorable day’s action.
In the latest extraordinary display of modern-day test cricket, England enjoyed its best Ashes opening stand for 11 years and rattled to its total at almost five an over.
However, the counterpoint of its all-action approach meant it also gifted key wickets when well-set batsmen refused to back down in the face of Australia’s somewhat desperate short-pitched approach.READ MORE
