Live

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: England trailing Australia by 138 runs; Stokes, Brook at crease

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test game happening at the Lord’s.

Updated : Jun 30, 2023 15:01 IST

Team Sportstar
England's Ben Stokes, left and England's Harry Brook walk off the pitch at the end of play on the second day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England's Ben Stokes, left and England's Harry Brook walk off the pitch at the end of play on the second day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Ben Stokes, left and England's Harry Brook walk off the pitch at the end of play on the second day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

ENG vs AUS: Follow for all live updates from the England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test game happening at the Lord’s.

  • June 30, 2023 15:01
    Duckett defends England’s aggression as Australia hit back

    Ben Duckett insisted England had no regrets about its aggressive game plan after the opener was one of several batters to fall into Australia’s short-ball trap on a dramatic day at Lord’s.

    In reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 416, England had seized back the momentum as it raced to 188-1 during Thursday’s second day of the second Ashes Test.

    But Duckett, Ollie Pope and Joe Root all perished playing needlessly attacking hook shots in response to a barrage of Australia bouncers.

    That reduced England to 222-4 before captain Ben Stokes restored order with a slightly more cautious approach alongside Harry Brook as the hosts reached 278-4 by the close of play.

  • June 30, 2023 14:47
    Day 2 Highlights
  • June 30, 2023 14:36
    Day 2 Report

    Opener Ben Duckett hit 98 as England raced to 278-4 in another high-octane “Bazball” batting display to continue its Ashes fightback on day two of the second Lord’s test on Thursday after bowling Australia out for 416 on a memorable day’s action.

    In the latest extraordinary display of modern-day test cricket, England enjoyed its best Ashes opening stand for 11 years and rattled to its total at almost five an over.

    However, the counterpoint of its all-action approach meant it also gifted key wickets when well-set batsmen refused to back down in the face of Australia’s somewhat desperate short-pitched approach.

Related Topics

Ashes /

The Ashes 2023 /

Australia /

England

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
