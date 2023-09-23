MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI: Ahmed takes four wickets as England beats Ireland by 48 runs

Right-arm spinner Rehan Ahmed did the bulk of the damage with the ball for England, running through the middle order to take four for 54 as Ireland’s chase fizzled out.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 23:21 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Rehan Ahmed unsuccessfully appeals for a wicket.
England’s Rehan Ahmed unsuccessfully appeals for a wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Rehan Ahmed unsuccessfully appeals for a wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A second-string England cruised to a 48-run victory over Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge on Saturday, bowling out the visitor for 286 after racking up 334 for eight.

Right-arm spinner Rehan Ahmed did the bulk of the damage with the ball for England, running through the middle order to take four for 54 as Ireland’s chase fizzled out.

England had piled up the runs in its 50 overs with opener Will Jacks top-scoring with 94, falling while attempting to hit a six to reach his century, and Sam Hain making 89.

Ireland began its innings in positive fashion with skipper Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie putting on 46 in the opening four overs as England fast bowler Paul Scrimshaw suffered a nightmare start to his debut with a rash of no balls.

Scrimshaw made amends by removing Balbirnie with the final ball of the fourth over and Ireland was stopped in its tracks when Matthew Potts bowled Stirling with the next ball.

Harry Tector tried to respond as he made 39 in 40 balls but Irish wickets fell regularly with Ahmed ending Tector’s resistance when Jacks took a superb running catch.

Ireland’s top scorer George Dockrell (43) also fell to Ahmed but the visitor stubbornly refused to go down without a fight as its lower order batted impressively.

Joshua Little (29) and Craig Young (40 not out) put on 55 for the last wicket before Scrimshaw brought proceedings to a close as Little holed out to Brydon Carse at long-on.

The first ODI between the sides was abandoned because of rain with the third match taking place in Bristol on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Rehan Ahmed /

England /

Ireland /

Will Jacks /

Paul Stirling /

Andy Balbirnie /

George Dockrell /

Joshua Little

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI: Ahmed takes four wickets as England beats Ireland by 48 runs
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes enjoy ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience despite cold reception in opening ceremony
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Andy Murray crashes out, Zverev ploughs on in China
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Harry Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern beats Bochum 7-0
    AFP
  5. Real Madrid’s Vinicius fit in time to play Atletico derby after month-long hamstring injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI: Ahmed takes four wickets as England beats Ireland by 48 runs
    Reuters
  2. BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi takes six wickets as New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 86 runs
    AP
  3. BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi’s record-breaking outing in Dhaka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Visa delay disrupts Pakistan’s World Cup preparations; team set to miss training session planned in Dubai
    V.S. Aravind
  5. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eyes series win, Australia looks to snap losing streak in potential run-fest
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI: Ahmed takes four wickets as England beats Ireland by 48 runs
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes enjoy ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience despite cold reception in opening ceremony
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Andy Murray crashes out, Zverev ploughs on in China
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Harry Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern beats Bochum 7-0
    AFP
  5. Real Madrid’s Vinicius fit in time to play Atletico derby after month-long hamstring injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment