Cricket ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 2: New Zealand aims to bundle England early, leads by 15 runs England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 1st Test. Day 2: Get the live score updates, commentary and highlights from the second day of the first Test at Lord's. Team Sportstar Lord's Last Updated: 03 June, 2022 14:25 IST New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope on Day 1 at Lord's. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Lord's Last Updated: 03 June, 2022 14:25 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 1st Test match between England and New Zealand from Lord's in London. Day 1 Report: ENG vs NZ, 1st Test: England collapses after Anderson, Potts bundle Kiwis for 132 SQUADSEngland: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Cam Fletcher, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel.