England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE

-- Meanwhile, with the washout of Day Three, James Anderson would have accepted he isn't likely to reach the landmark of 600 Test wickets in this Test. He needs seven more wickets to get there. The third Test would be a big one for him. If there is play today and he takes the last wicket, he will need six more. Anderson is already the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with just spinners Anil Kumble, Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan ahead of him. Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets can also be overtaken by this marathon-man.

-- With Day Three being washed out, all the attention in the evening yesterday was on M. S. Dhoni as he announced his retirement in his usual understated manner, with a cryptic message on Instagram. Dhoni, who is in Chennai right now for a training camp with his IPL club Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2020, hadn't played for India since the 2019 World Cup. Here's what V. V. S. Laxman had to say about Dhoni, and the current India captain Virat Kohli. Suresh Raina, Dhoni's India and IPL team-mate, also announced his retirement. "I choose to join you in your journey," he says. Here's an appreciation of Raina by our reporter S. Dinakar.

-- The weather forecast is bad news for those interested in the resumption of play. "Thundery showers and a gentle breeze," says the BBC. But rain or not, we'll hope for at least some cricket during the day after a no-show yesterday.

We've had lots of rain, some bad light, and very little cricket in this second Test. Considerable rain has been predicted today, too, so we could be in for delays and interruptions, but let's hope that there is some cricket.

A reminder: Pakistan is yet to be bowled out in the first innings. The score: 223/9 in 86 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan batting on 60, and Naseem Shah, the No. 11, on 1.

