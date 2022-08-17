ENG vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs South Africa 1st Test, Online, TV info

England faces South Africa in the first Test of a three-match series, starting on Wednesday at the Lord's cricket stadium in London. The Ben Stokes-led side is currently on a four-match unbeaten streak. Since Brendon McCullum has been appointed head coach, England beat New Zealand 3-0 and India in a Covid delayed Test.

Dean Elgar’s South Africa, currently ranked third on ICC Men’s Test Rankings, is also in great form. The Proteas are sitting on top of the ICC World Test Championship table following their three series wins, including a 2-1 victory over India in January.

On Wednesday, when the two in form sides will face each other at the Lord's, all eyes will be on how they fare against each other. Elgar has already expressed his disgust for 'Bazball', a term associated with England in line with McCullum's nickname.

England, of late, played magnificent cricket, guided by Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Meanwhile, South Africa is coming to play the first Test after losing to England Lions by a massive margin of an innings and 56 runs in the four-day warm-up match.

But with Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, and Elgar in the XI, it is expected South Africa will recover from the defeat and challenge the host in search of its first series win on English soil since 2012.

England vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming Details

When is England vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The 1st Test between England and South Africa will be starting on August 17, 2022.

What time will England vs South Africa 1st Test match start?

The 1st Test between England and South Africa will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs South Africa 1st Test match in India?

The England vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the England vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on SonyLiv and Jio TV apps.

Where will the 1st Test match England vs South Africa be played?

The 1st Test match between England and South Africa will be played at the Lord's cricket stadium in London.

England squad: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo