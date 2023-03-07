Cricket

BAN vs ENG: Buttler happy could tinker with team despite loss to Bangladesh in final ODI

BAN vs ENG: England lost to Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third ODI in Chattogram on Monday after they won the first match by three wickets and the second game by 132 runs, with both contests played in Mirpur.

Reuters
CHATTOGRAM 07 March, 2023 08:51 IST
CHATTOGRAM 07 March, 2023 08:51 IST
Buttler receives the series trophy after their 2-1 win over Bangladesh

Buttler receives the series trophy after their 2-1 win over Bangladesh | Photo Credit: Getty Images

BAN vs ENG: England lost to Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third ODI in Chattogram on Monday after they won the first match by three wickets and the second game by 132 runs, with both contests played in Mirpur.

England failed to seal a series clean-sweep after losing to Bangladesh in the final one-day international but captain Jos Buttler said the match offered him a chance to experiment with players ahead of its World Cup defence later this year.

Buttler made changes in the team for Monday’s match as 18-year-old leg spinner Rehan Ahmed made his white-ball debut and picked up a wicket, while Sam Curran was promoted in the batting order, coming in at No. 5 as he scored 23 runs from 49 balls.

Also Read
Shakib shines as Bangladesh denies England clean sweep in ODI series

“We changed a few things today and gave an opportunity to people in different ways, but I thought the intensity was still there,” Buttler told reporters.

“There was an opportunity today to give Rehan a debut, and for Sam to bat at No. 5, and this is the last ODI we play now until September.

“So, especially in these conditions, it felt like a great chance to gather as much information as we can, and expose people to different situations. If we lost the game, then so be it.”

England will defend its title at the 50-overs World Cup, which will be held in India in October and November. It won the 2019 edition on home soil by beating New Zealand in the final.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us