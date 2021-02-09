IND vs ENG: Anderson, Leach bowl England to victory in Chennai

England crushed India by 227 runs in the opening Test to go 1-0 up in the four-Test series at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a record 420 for victory, the host was bowled out for 192 in the second session, with captain Virat Kohli top-scoring with a fighting 72. Jack Leach took 4-76 while James Anderson returned 3-17 as India was bowled out in 58.1 overs during the second session of the fifth day. It was England’s sixth away Test win in a row.

IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: England beats India by 227 runs, tops World Test Championship table

It was India’s first Test loss at Chennai since 1999. It was also only the team's second Test loss at home since 2017 — against Australia at Pune — snapping an unbeaten run in 14 matches. The second Test will also be played in Chennai, starting Saturday.