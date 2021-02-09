Root: Credit to bowlers for picking 20 wickets in ‘alien’ conditions

Joe Root lavished praise on his bowlers for picking 20 wickets in testing conditions after England beat India by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

After winning his sixth consecutive Test as captain in Asia, Root added that the toss was a crucial factor and the players responded well to the call. “It was a crucial toss and from that point, we had to make the most of what was a very good wicket. We did that well and posted a good score. To take 20 wickets in very alien conditions, huge credit to the bowlers,” Root said.

Root, who featured in his 100th Test match, said that setting up big totals will be the template for England in the upcoming matches. “The first partnership was crucial to get us going and from there on it was about contributions and thankfully I was able to go and get a big one”.

“We are looking to collectively bat and make big scores, it’s going to be our best chance because we know India are going to come back very hard at us,” the England captain added.

Asked about England’s decision to delay the declaration, Root said negating an Indian win was the visitor’s prime goal. “The idea was to get to 400 and from there on speed things up a little bit. Didn’t quite materialise like that but having spent a long time out there, (I) knew that the wicket had changed drastically and it was going to change going into today (Day 5). The key aspect was to make sure that the Indian win was out of the equation and the guys handled the pressure very well."

Anderson 'the GOAT'

Root hailed veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson’s longevity and skill after his incisive spell broke the back of the Indian middle-order on Tuesday. Anderson picked the wickets of Shubman Gill (50), Ajinkya Rahane (0) and Rishabh Pant (11) in a sensational spell of 3/17.

“He is the GOAT of English cricket. He finds ways to constantly challenge himself and get better. At 38, to still get better, and being fit as he has ever been, huge credit to his desire to play for England. A great role model for the rest of us and his skill level is right up there as good as anyone you’ll ever see,” Root said.