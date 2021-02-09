World Test Championship (WTC): Win over India in first Test propels England to top

England beat India by 227 runs on Tuesday to jump to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings. With 70.2 percentage points, Joe Root and Co. have improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final – 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0.

New Zealand has already qualified for the final winning 70 per cent of its matches. With no other series scheduled for the Kiwis, India and Australia remain in contention for the other place alongside England.

India, which has slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series. It will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.

Australia will get to feature in a Trans-Tasman summit clash if the India-England series is drawn or if England win 1-0, 2-1 or 2-0.

Pakistan’s 2-0 home win over South Africa saw it finish the series in fifth position with 43.3 percentage points, while South Africa slipped to sixth position with 30 percentage points.

West Indies is seventh with 23.8 PCT% after its epic victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, which is last on the table and yet to win a point.



Teams PCT (%) Points Series Won Lost Drawn England 70.2 442 6* 11 4 3 New Zealand 70.0 420 5 7 4 0 Australia 69.2 332 4 8 4 2 India 68.3 430 6* 9 4 1 Pakistan 43.3 286 5.5 4 5 3 South Africa 30.0 144 4 3 8 0 West Indies 23.8 100 4* 2 6 0 Sri Lanka 16.7 80 4 1 6 1 Bangladesh 0.0 0 2.5* 0 4 0

*Table updated after India vs England, 1st Test, Chennai on February 9, 2021.