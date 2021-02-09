Kohli: Didn't put enough pressure on England with ball in first half

Virat Kohli said England could have been restricted to a lower first-innings score after India slumped to a 227-run defeat in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

"I don't think we put enough pressure on them with the ball in the first half. Collectively as a bowling unit - fast bowlers and Ash - we were good in the first innings. But we also needed to contain a few more runs and create pressure," skipper Kohli said on Tuesday during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli also spoke about the Chepauk surface that made life difficult for his bowlers on days one and two. "It was a slow wicket and not helping the bowlers, which made it easy for the batsmen to rotate the strike and get into the game. Just looked like not much happening in it on the first two days. But credit to England, they got stuck in and put up a big total on the board," he said.

Kohli added that the host's intent was much better as the game progressed, especially in the second half of the first innings when local all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar led a spirited fightback with the bat.

"Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat - not the first four batters. We have to understand the things that we have done decently in this game and the things that we haven't. England were far more professional and consistent throughout the Test match than we were."

Kohli felt the toss, which England won on day one, turned out to be an important factor.

"(The toss) ended up being crucial. I didn't think it would. But we don't want to take anything away from England with the way they played. No excuses. We are a side that accepts our failures and faults and learns from them. One thing is for sure that in the next three matches we are going to give a tough fight and not let things slip away like it did in this Test."