IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: IPL definitely helped my game a lot, says Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, adjudged 'Man of the match' on his international debut, said India skipper Virat Kohli encouraged him to enjoy the occasion.



“Virat told me to go out there and play freely without pressure. He told me to stick to the same process that I do when I play in the IPL,” Kishan, who scored a 32-ball 56, said on Sunday.



Playing alongside a class player like Kohli is a learning experience, Kishan added.



“It was a great feeling to play with Kohli. I’ve seen his energy and batting style only on television so far. But seeing it in person, on the same field, is a different feeling altogether. There are so many things to learn from him. Batting with him was also great, because he takes the pressure off me,” said the 22-year-old wicketkeeper batsman.

Kishan believes playing fiery fast bowlers like Trent Boult and James Pattinson in the Mumbai Indians (MI) nets helped him prepare for international duty.



“In the IPL, when you play international pacers like Boult, Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile, you get used to facing high speed and swing. It definitely helped my game a lot.

"The same applies to the India nets too. We bat against great fast bowlers and our sidearm specialist, who bowls at 150 kmph. Quality practice before matches is very helpful,” Kishan said.

Kishan also credited his MI captain Rohit Sharma for making him feel comfortable ahead of the second England T20I.

"It's not easy when you come here and play your first game. Mumbai Indians have taught me a lot. I've been there with so many senior players and they have given me very good advice.

"Rohit bhai told me before the match that you will open. Play freely as you do in the IPL. He told me to stay clear. Obviously, I was nervous when I went out there, but at the end of the day, when you see the flag of your country and you are wearing the national jersey, all you want to do is give your best," he signed off.