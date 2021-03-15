IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Nothing seemed to work against Ishan Kishan, says Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan felt his team’s weakness got exposed on a wicket that lacked pace compared to the one that was used in the first match after its seven-wicket defeat on Sunday.

“We don't play well on slow, low wickets. We were right in the game, we did a lot of the structure of our innings really well. But when we tried to accelerate we managed to lose wickets at different stages," Morgan explained.

“Have to give India some credit there. I thought they bowled particularly well having adapted and recognised what worked well on that wicket.”

“Debutant Ishan Kishan played pretty well and managed to take the game away from us. Everything we tried then did not seem to work,” he added.

England’s World Cup-winning captain also believed his bowlers were not accurate enough.

“We could have been a bit more accurate with lines and lengths that we bowled. The other night, the pitch suited us, it had more pace in it. This took us out of our comfort zone.”

“It was a typical Indian wicket. So your accuracy has to be on and you are bowling to guys who are really on their home patch when it comes to wickets like this,” said Morgan.