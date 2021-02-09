IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: England on top as India chases 381 for historic win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Day 5 from the 1st Test between India and England from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

We are 15 minutes away from action. 381 runs for India. 9 wickets for England. With an improbable chase up its sleeve, India will attempt to break down the target session by session. Pujara will be India's key man in the morning session. As Pujara holds fort at one end, it will be up to Shubman Gill to begin freely and take on the mantle to accelerate in the first session as India eyes nearly 100 runs per session to have any chance at trouncing the Englishmen.

VK and Co. up for a riveting day's play.

Final huddle talk #TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/IbGsQyP2fl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2021

An hour for action to resume. Brace yourselves, just in case we have another palpitating finish!





Chepauk in readiness for action on the final day. - Sportzpics

Numbers game - Day 4

Ishant enters club 300

Ishant Sharma in this Test: Jos Buttler - 250th FC wicket in India

Jofra Archer - 100th Test wicket in India

Dan Lawrence - 300th wicket in Test cricket IND vs ENG: Ishant Sharma picks up 300 Test wickets



Ravi Ashwin recreates century-old record at Chepauk

Most wickets in the first 140 Test innings:- 481: Muralitharan, 402: R Hadlee,

386: Ashwin, 375: Dale Steyn, 370: Kumble IND vs ENG: Ashwin becomes first spinner in more than 100 years to achieve special feat



Sundar's field day at Home!

Sundar became the 8th Indian player to score over 50 runs in debut innings both at home and away. The other seven Indian players to achieve the feat include Rusi Modi, Surinder Amarnath, Arun Lal, Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, and Mayank Agarwal. Sundar reached the third spot among Indians to score most runs in first three innings of their Test career at number-7 or lower. Sundar's tally of 169 is only behind Rahul Dravid (179) and Hardik Pandya (178).



Day 5 -Preview

Another exciting finish is upon us as the exhilarating season of Test cricket continues. India's epoch-making heist in Australia, West Indies' miraculous final day chase in Bangladesh and Pakistan's come-from-behind win against South Africa on Monday has fuelled renewed energy to the game in whites.

On the fifth final day at the Chepauk in Chennai...

in 1986: India made 347 in 86.5 overs to TIE the Test against Australia.

in 2008: India made 256/3 in 69.3 overs to win by six wickets against England (target: 387)

Today: India need 381 (with 9 wkts) in 90 ov#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2021

Come Tuesday at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, India and England are poised to add to the cricketing flavour of the season. The host led by Virat Kohli, finds itself in a rare spot in its own den. England has sprung up to thump India on all four days so far with excellent responses to the conditions led by its skipper Joe Root.

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: India needs 381 on final day; England removes Rohit for 12

Root has been spot-on with his moves through the Test, save for the wait to declare England's second innings on Monday. Nevertheless, India has been jolted late on Day 4 with a ripper from left-arm spinner Jack Leach who ousted Rohit Sharma for 12. Leach's poor Test turned around in a snap as England affirmed itself on top.

With the steely Pujara and exuberant Gill at the centre, India will set sights on a positive start as survival has essentially not been the forte for this side, especially in spin-friendly conditions.

What they said

"It (the ball) was pretty bizarre in this game. I have never seen an SG ball wear through the seam like that. It could well be a combination of how hard the pitch was in the first two days. But even in the second innings after the 35th-40th over, the seam had started to peel off," - Ravichandran Ashwin on the conditions of the SG ball used for the Test.

‘@ImIshant has been one of the most hardworking cricketers I have seen.'@ashwinravi99 was wholesome in his praise for his #TeamIndia colleague and the third Indian pacer to have 300 or more Test wickets. @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Gt9434IRCz — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021

"If we get a good start, then I'm sure we can chase this down, because we have a batting line-up who are very fearless. So we are obviously very positive about this, so it's just about the start, and then we look how we go through the innings." - Ishant Sharma on India's approach in the chase on Day 5.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Toss: England won the Toss and opted to bat first