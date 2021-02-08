IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: India resumes at 257/6; England attempts to enforce follow-on

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from Day 4 of the first Test between India and England from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

An hour for action to resume. Will England push India further down and enforce a follow-on?

Numbers Game - Day 3

Pant's madness and misery

Rishabh Pant has registered three 50+ scores in his last five Test innings: 91, 89*, 23, 97 and 36. Pant has now recorded three 90+ scores in India while failing to cross the 100-run mark (92, 92 and 91). Sydney: Pant gave tribute to Gambhir by scoring 97



Chennai: Pant gave tribute to Dhoni by scoring 91. #RishabhPant #INDvENG — A.G. (@TheRampShot) February 7, 2021 Pant registered four 90+ scores, the joint-second-most by a wicket-keeper in Test history. MS Dhoni leads the list with five such instances.



Marathon Ash

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled as many as 55.1 overs in the first innings - the most bowled by him in a Test innings. His previous record was 53.0 versus Australia in Adelaide, 2011/12. Ashwin also became the fifth bowler and third from India to complete 300 Test wickets in Asia. He is now behind Muttiah Muralitharan (612), Anil Kumble (419) and Rangana Herath (354). Ashwin with 300, equaled Harbhajan Singh on the list.

England punishes India in the field

England played as many as 190.1 overs to score 578 in the first innings This is the longest first innings in Test cricket in India (overs) since 2004/05 when South Africa batted out 190.4 overs against India (Kanpur). England is the fourth side to bat over 190 overs in India since 2000.



Preview

After a third successive day of domination from England, India is in dire straits against the visitor in a performance of stark contrast from its Gabba heist 20 days ago.

After England jeopardised India's opening pair early on in a fiery spell by Jofra Archer, India's premier batsmen Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane succumbed to Dom Bess' off-breaks in a rather poor display against spin once again.

How much does India need to avoid a follow-on against England in the 1st Chennai Test?

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant survived long enough to save few blemishes as the duo's 119-run partnership put India in good stead. But, it was Dom Bess' day to roll out in Chennai as he snapped Pujara and a menacing Pant soon enough as India stooped further on Day 3.

With the local boys, Sundar and Ashwin out at the middle, India battle to avoid a follow-on which is still 121 hard yards away.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Sundar, Ashwin take India to 257/6; IND trails by 321 runs

The England captain, Joe Root has not got a foot wrong in the three days, having dominated through every session and scenario of play so far.

What they said

“I think he is a world-class player and one of the best. But it is that process and that is what I was pleased about. I kept it in a spot and then one went straight to (Ollie) Pope (fielder),” Dom Bess on dismissing Virat Kohli.

"It [the aggression] wasn't part of the game plan. We just wanted to bat normally. When we play in India, the scoring rate is always on the higher side. Rishabh likes to take the bowlers on. It is fair. That's his game and that's the way he should play," Cheteshwar Pujara on Rishabh Pant's attacking instincts.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Toss: England won the Toss and opted to bat first