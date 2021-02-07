IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Streaming: Rohit, Gill begin Indian innings as England makes 578

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from Day 3 of India vs England, First Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

India has its task cut out with a daunting total ahead. The Hitman-Shubman opening combo will come up against a stern pace attack in Archer and Anderson with Stokes as an ally. The Indian openers have walked out to the crease. Jimmy Anderson up with the new ball.

The Hitman's got some fans in the stands.

England 578 all out after 190.1 overs: OUT! Ashwin cleans up Anderson. Anderson is done with a sluggish defensive play and attempts a sweep off a full bowl. Ashwin castles the stumps and the England innings finally comes to a close. James Anderson b Ashwin 1 (12b 0x4 0x6)

England 574/9 after 187 overs: Pant misses a stumping! Leach steps out to attack Ashwin but the offie bounces the ball sharply from the rough. Pant collects the ball and slips it before knocking the stumps. Ashwin attemps a carrom ball to Anderson and it misses the leg-stump by a whisker! Frustrations continue for Kohli.

Can't help but feel sad for@imkuldeep18 Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another, but haven't really got a chance to showcase his talent. But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again#INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 7, 2021

England 567/9 after 186 overs: New-ball taken. And OUT! Bumrah gets Bess off the first delivery with the new ball! Tails in sharply from the middle-stump line and Bess misses the ball that zings onto his pads. Kohli would be ruing himself for not taking the ball a little early on. A resolute innings from Bess comes to an end. Dom Bess lbw b Bumrah 34 (119m 105b 6x4 0x6)

England 567/8 after 185 overs: Bess takes on Ashwin! Ash comes from around the wicket and darts in one as Bess advances and lofts it over mid-on for a boundary. Bumrah has dished out everything at this pair but Bess has taken the mantle to protect Leach against him.

England 557/8 after 182 overs: We have no-ball no. 20! Bumrah tries for the extra zip and nearly has Leach wrapped on the pads but a faint inside-edge saves him.

England 556/8 after 181 overs: Ashwin runs through a quick over as India continues to operate with the old ball.

Day 3 Underway! The Indian side regroups on the field with Dom Bess and Jack Leach walking out to the middle.

India conceding 500-plus runs at home last three instances:

v England, Chennai, 2021* v England, Rajkot, 2016 (Draw) v England, Kolkata, 2012 (Lost)

All eyes will be on the opening pair. Rohit in particular, as India tracks a daunting total.

The blade is out | Can the Hitman take charge on the Chepauk track? - Sportzpics

Right, the team huddle is out on the field. The Indians will finally hope to make merry against a challenging English side today.

Welcome to Day 3 of the 1st Test. @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/pBoWtkCQPx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2021

8:30 am: We are an hour away from action. India will aim to bowl out the Englishman in the early moments of Day 3 to maintain any realistic chances of playing for a win.

A special day in Indian cricket history!

#OnThisDay in 1999, #TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 became the first Indian bowler and second overall to scalp all the 10 wickets in a Test innings.



Watch that fantastic bowling display pic.twitter.com/OvanaqP4nU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2021

Numbers Game - Day 2

India bowled as many as 19 no-balls in the innings so far. These are the most number of no-balls by India in a Test innings since 2010 (16 vs SL, P Sara Oval) and most by any team since 2015.

Joe Root shared a 200-run stand with Dominic Sibley before adding 124 runs along with Stokes. This is the second time in 35 Tests (since Jan 2013 in India) that 100+ partnerships have been registered for successive wickets.

Previous: 115 for fifth and 164 for sixth wicket by South Africa in Vizag, 2019/20.

MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai became the first Indian venue to record 10 double centuries: G Viswanath (1982), Sunil Gavaskar (1983), Mike Gatting (1985), Graham Fowler (1985), Dean Jones (1986), Matthew Hayden (2001), Virender Sehwag (2008), MS Dhoni (2013), Karun Nair (2016), Joe Root (2021)

Stokes - the six machine

Ben Stokes now has the most Test sixes by an England players outside home (44), going past Kevin Pietersen's 43. Since his debut, no batsman has hit more Test sixes than Stokes (77). The southpaw also reached the 1,000-run mark against India in international cricket.

Joe Root's record-breaking conquest

IND vs ENG: Joe Root scores 200 in 100th Test, breaks multiple records

Preview

After forcing the Indians to a gruelling 180 overs on the field, England is just not done with it yet. Finishing day two at a mammoth 555/8 after a magnificent double ton from skipper Joe Root and a whirlwind 82 from his deputy, Ben Stokes, England aims to bat as long as possible as India failed to get a grip on the visitor's tail.

Dropped catches, a heap of no balls and understandably poor energy from Kohli's boys cost them for most of Saturday's play, save for a couple of wickets later in the day from the spinners and two absolute beauties from Ishant Sharma.

IND VS ENG: Root double ton puts England in charge

England's spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach have managed to frustrate the Indians with the bat in a bittersweet tale that continues between Kohli's bowlers and tail-enders across the globe.

With the pitch offering nothing more than a hint of late reverse swing for the pacers, England is poised to have a tough outing on a barren Chepauk pitch as well. With an inexperienced spin line-up to its credit, India will hope to take out Dom Bess and Jack Leach to rake in the runs through the day, in a bid to move the tie to its end.

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Root's 218 leads England to 555/8 against India at stumps

What they said

"The pitch is still very good for batting. I think our batsmen will also be able to score a lot of runs. Taking their wickets, especially on a track like this, felt really good as they are excellent international players. Moreover, it also helped break a crucial partnership," Shahbaz Nadeem on the Chepauk track and India's plans for Day 3.

“I think there has been spin, bounce and reverse. We just played really well, you have got to give us credit there. It has not been exactly easy there. We gave ourselves a great opportunity to get in and score runs on a pitch that is actually offering for the bowlers," Ben Stokes on England's batting in slightly difficult conditions

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Toss: England won the Toss and opted to bat first