IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Kohli and Co. eye turnaround; Root, England target 600-plus

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from Day 2 of India vs England, First Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Under an hour for action to resume at Chepauk!

Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the 1st Test. #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/GGLDBAhSb3 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2021

Numbers Game from Day 1

Bumrah scripts a record before the first ball!

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: How Jasprit Bumrah broke a record even before bowling the first ball on Day 1

Bumrah on Friday surpassed Javagal Srinath to become the Indian cricketer to have played the most overseas Tests before playing in home conditions.



Bumrah equaled Daren Ganga's tally of 17 Tests in overseas conditions before playing his first game at home. His 79 wickets are the most taken by a bowler before playing his first home Test. It was also the paceman's first First-Class game in nearly four years at home and Bumrah ended Day 1 with figures of 2/40. Bumrah was unlucky to have not got a wicket off his first ball in India after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped Rory Burns.



Phenomenal Root continues Asian run-fest

Root became the first-ever cricketer to score a century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test. The England skipper had racked up 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka in the last two Tests. Root became the third Englishman and the fifth captain to score a century in his 100th Test. Root now leads the run-charts among overseas batsmen in India since 2016 besides scoring a 50+ score in each of his seven Test appearances here. Joe Root in India - 73 and 20* (Nagpur), 124 and 4 (Rajkot), 53 and 25 (Vizag), 15 and 78 (Mohali), 21 and 77 (Mumbai), 88 and 6 (Chennai), 100+* (Chennai).

Preview

After a gruelling day 1 of Test cricket back at home, India gears up to knock off England who is perched atop after a dominating performance yesterday. Skipper Joe Root's masterclass against the Indian spinners paced up the England innings after a relatively slow start from the openers, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns.

IND vs ENG: Root ton, Sibley fifty give England day-one honours

While Sibley remained grounded at one end, Root pierced the gaps with precision as India's second-cast bowlers, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar were taken apart with the pair conceding 124 runs from 32 overs between them.

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Root ton guides England to 263/3; Bumrah snaps Sibley in the final over

The Indians struggled with a relatively scuffed up ball that remained silent halfway through the first day. A mammoth 200-run partnership between Sibley and Root was, however, broken by a peach of a delivery from India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of the first day to lend the host a breather before action resumes on Day 2.

What they said

“He has some good innings behind him (228 and 186 against Sri Lanka in his last two games). He was sweeping and reverse-sweeping as well. I have noticed that while playing the spinners, he was staying low and trying to read the trajectory very quickly. He played a good innings. Full credit to him,” Jasprit Bumrah on Joe Root's 20th Test ton on Day 1.

"We've got to look to try and get as many as we can - 600, 700 if we can, really try and make the most of the first innings while it's good," Root said. "Those footholes are starting to wear quite quickly. So, if we can bat the whole of tomorrow and maybe into day three, then things could speed up quite quickly for us and you never know what can happen from that point onwards." Joe Root on England's target for the first innings.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Toss: England won the Toss and opted to bat first