IND vs ENG, 1st Test: How Jasprit Bumrah broke a record even before bowling the first ball on Day 1

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday surpassed Javagal Srinath to become the Indian cricketer to have played the most overseas Tests before playing in home conditions.

The 27-year-old played 16 overseas games after making his Test debut in South Africa in 2018. The first Test against England at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is only his first match in the longest format in his own backyard.

While Srinath featured in 12 red-ball internationals before getting to bowl in Indian conditions, R. P. Singh with 11 Tests and Sachin Tendulkar with 10 games follow him on the list.

Incidentally, only West Indies batsman Daren Ganga had played as many as 17 Tests before getting to feature in a game at home.

Bumrah's 79 wickets are the most taken by a bowler before playing his first home Test. He broke the record of Windies spinner Alf Valentine, the left-arm spinner who picked up 65 wickets before making his home debut.

Bumrah, in the Chepauk Test, almost had Rory Burns off his very first ball, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped the England opener on 1. Later, however, the Ahmedabad bowler sent Daniel Lawrence back to the pavilion for a duck, trapping him plumb in front of the sticks.