IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Streaming: England loses two wickets as Ashwin, Bumrah strike before lunch

We are back for the second session!

England 67/2 after 27 overs: LUNCH! England has another scare as Root scampers for a risky single. Ashwin rattles the stumps at the non-striker's but the England captain makes it home just in time. Talk about being run out in your 100th Test! And the teams head into Lunch. Just when the English openers displayed utmost solidity, a wicket from the blue brought another for India as Ashwin and Bumrah struck off successive overs.

The England captain Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley have a stiff task post-lunch.

England 64/2 after 25 overs: OUT! Two-in-two for India! Bumrah comes in with a ripper to the new man Lawrence. Bumrah nails in a perfect seaming delivery that zips in sharply and wraps on Lawrence's pads. Nothing that the batsman could have done against a brute of a ball. An easy decision for the umpire and Bumrah has his first Test wicket at home. Dan Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0 (5b 0x4 0x6)

Jasprit Bumrah is back in the attack. A good move from Kohli with the new man Lawrence in at the crease.

England 63/1 after 24 overs: OUT! Ashwin provides the breakthrough! A needless shot from Rory Burns as Ashwin comes over the wicket and Burns could not resist to exploit the gap behind the point fielder. The left-hander tries the reverse-sweep and scoops the ball straight up. Rishabh Pant comfortably gloves the ball as India finally crack open the England innngs. Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 (60b 2x4 0x6) SR: 55

England 58/0 after 23 overs: Nadeem and Ashwin have assumed little assistance from the pitch and Burns and Sibley have displayed excellent movement towards the ball to cash in on the vulnerabilities of the bowlers.

England 51/0 after 20 overs: 50-run partnership for the opening pair! A first for England after eight innings. The comeback man Burns has looked at ease against Ashwin while Sibley has chipped in with the occasional boundary to anchor the innings. Burns-Sibley are just the fifth pair to get a 50-run opening stand in India in the last five years.

England 45/0 after 17 overs: A loose start from the left-arm spinner as he pushes the ball short and is punished for a near boundary from Burns for three and Sibley rocks back and cut through point for four of the final ball.

Shahbaz Nadeem in to the attack.

England 33/0 after 14 overs: Ashwin is yet to surprise Burns and Sibley with a special one. The openers have negated the offie and Bumrah in this spell with minimum fuss.

The Sibley-Burns partnership is now the longest opening partnership against India in India in the last 14 Tests (27 innings), since March 2017 against Australia in Ranchi..

England 25/0 after 11 overs: The England openers have played well against Bumrah who has nagged back one into the batsmen every now and then. Save the initial overs, Burns and Sibley have looked firm at the crease.

England 16/0 after 8 overs: And Sibley hits the first boundary of the day off Ashwin. A short ball outside off-stump from Ashwin and Sibley rocks to the back foot and guides it towards the third-man fence.

Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack.

England 10/0 after 5 overs: A ripper from Ishant to complete the over. The ball straightens on the seam after moving in line of the middle-stump and Sibley plays all around it. A fine start from India's bowlers as Kohli has employed an aggressive field for Ishant with Pujara stocked in at silly mid-off.

England 2/0 after 2 overs: Dropped! Rishabh Pant misses a low chance. Bumrah nearly has a wicket off his first Test delivery in India! Not the best of balls as he slides one down towards the onside. The ball finds the edge of Burns and slides down to Pant who misses the low chance to his left. The ball clips his hand and moves away as Pant winces in pain.

England 1/0 after 1 over: A fine start from Ishant Sharma and India. Ishant is on the money from ball one and attacks the off-stump first up.

9:30 am - England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are walking towards the middle. Ishant Sharma is warming up with a run-in!

The England team are wearing black armbands in respect of inspirational war veteran and fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died aged 100 earlier this week.

9:24 am - The teams have lined up for the national anthem.

We are few moments away from action!

9:13 am - A couple of home Test debutants for India in Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, England has left out the veteran Stuart Broad and all-rounder Moeen Ali who had a good outing here four years ago. Dan Lawrence comes in as a last minute change with the injured Zak Crawley ruled out to injury.

9:00 am - Toss Time: England wins the Toss and chooses to bat.

Kohli: It's a hard surface... would have batted first too. Good cricketing wicket. I come in, Ishant, Nadeem, Washington, Ashwin both start. We play two offies and a left-arm spinner Nadeem who is playing his second match.

Root: The wicket will deteriorate and we want to make good use of it in the first innings. It's a big challenge and the boys will have to relish it.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem



8:55 am - Skipper Joe Root and wicketkeeper are presented with special caps ahead of their milestone Test.

Joe Root (100th Test) and Jos Buttler (50th Test) have been presented with special caps in celebration of their milestone match. - ECB

8:50 am - Who's lifting this one?

Jasprit Bumrah will feature in his first Test match at home. The slingy paceman has 79 wickets from 17 tests overseas.

- Since Bumrah's debut in Jan 2018, he has picked the most wickets overseas in the last three years. He is followed by fellow pacers Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Most wickets away from home (since 2018): Bumrah (79), Shami (61), Ishant (53), Cummins (51)

UPDATE: Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Test. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been added to the squad. A BCCI media release stated that the 27-year-old complained of pain in his left knee during the team's optional practice session on Thursday.



Stat Attack



Joe Root will feature in his 100th Test for England today. Interestingly, the England captain made his Test debut against India in 2012 at Nagpur and also played his 50th Test in Vizag in 2016! Root will become the 15th Englishman to the milestone.

Root vs India in Tests:

MT INN Runs HS AVE SR 100s 50s 16 28 1421 154* 56.84 53.08 4 9



India vs England at Chepauk: Played - 9 Won Ind - 5 Won Eng - 3 Draw - 1

Ishant Sharma is three wickets away from being the sixth Indian and third fast bowler to pick 300 Test wickets.

Ishant's numbers so far:

MT INN WKTS BBI BBM AVE ECO SR 5w 10w 97 175 297 7/74 10/108 32.39 3.18 61.1 11 1



Match Preview

Team India returns to action in whites after an epoch-making tour Down Under in Australia. An Indian side without its talismanic skipper, Virat Kohli, scripted a tale like no other in recent Test memory for the fans.

Two weeks later, India embarks on its first home series of the decade as it takes on an upbeat English side that won its tour to Sri Lanka in convincing fashion.

With the return of the captain Kohli, pace spearhead Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya who will be up for selection, India clearly begins the series as the favourite with a World Test Championship final scenario still open for both sides.

Skipper Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, pacers Anderson and Broad were part of the horrendous tour to the sub-continent in 2016/17 and the team has scaled new heights ever since.

With an inexperienced top-order coming under the pump in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka series, the likes of Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence will be eyeing to learn the craft and finesse from skipper Root in hostile conditions.

Last meeting at the venue: India took on England at Chennai in the fifth and final Test of the 2016 series where the host steam-rolled England by an innings victory. India went past England's first innings total of 467 with a mammoth 759/7 (India's highest Test total), courtesy a whirlwind 303* from Karun Nair and a 199 from KL Rahul to lead the proceedings. Indian then bowled out England for 207 as Ravindra Jadeja's 7/48 broke the English fightback.

What they said-

"We will try to give as many options as possible as far as bowling combination is concerned. Guys (Bowlers) having the ability to bat as well, that has been the pattern of success for us in home conditions over the last few years. It is a normal Chepauk pitch. Quite a nice batting track, with spinners getting assistance eventually in the game. But the track is good enough for the fast bowlers also. It is a generally good cricketing wicket." - Virat Kohli on the Chepauk pitch and why Axar Patel got the nod of ahead of Shahbaz Nadeem for the Test series.

“Having played against him as well and being at the wrong end of him, making some huge scores and been out there for long periods of time, you know you learn from those kinds of innings. And you have seen his importance, the value that he adds to the Indian team, he is going to be a huge wicket for us, no doubt about that.” - Joe Root on the importance of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket for England during the series.

Squads:

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

England Squad: Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes