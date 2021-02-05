IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Why are England cricketers wearing black armbands?

England cricketers, on Friday, wore black armbands in memory of Sir Tom Moore when they came out to bat in the first innings of the first of four Tests against India at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Joe Root, speaking to England and Wales Cricket Board during a net session, had said, "I am sure his family will be extremely proud of the legacy he leaves behind. He gave the whole nation something to smile about in a dark time. All the great things he did for the NHS. On behalf of the whole England team we want to send our thoughts to his family. He will be sadly missed.”

A message from our Test captain Joe Root following the sad passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore. pic.twitter.com/nDcMR4lCF5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 3, 2021

World War II veteran Captain Moore died after testing COVID-19 positive on Wednesday. He was 100. His family announced his death with his picture onTwitter.

"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of,’’ the family’s statement read.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.’’

Captain Sir Tom Moore (1921-2021) - Getty Images

Captain Moore helped raise about $40 million for the National Health Service by walking 100 laps in his backyard during the first wave of the pandemic. The viral stunt saw donations pour in from across Britain and as far away as the United States and Japan.



