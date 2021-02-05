IND v ENG IND V ENG IND vs ENG: Axar ruled out of first Test; Nadeem, Rahul Chahar added to squad India vs England, 1st Test: The 27-year-old picked up an injury during Team India's optional training session on Thursday. Team Sportstar Kolkata 05 February, 2021 08:22 IST Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first England Test with an injury. - The Hindu Archives Team Sportstar Kolkata 05 February, 2021 08:22 IST India all-rounder Axar Patel was on Friday ruled out of the first Test against England in Chennai with a knee injury suffered during Thursday's training session.Spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar, training with the team as part of the standby group, were added to the squad as replacements.FOLLOW | IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Streaming: Kohli returns to take on England, injured Axar Patel ruled out The 27-year-old is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and detailed reports are awaited.Earlier, on the eve of the game, Kohli had said India had decided to go with Axar ahead of Nadeem because he has the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking when required."Guys (Bowlers) having the ability to bat as well, that has been the pattern of success for us in home conditions over the last few years. And that continues to be the case this time as well," he said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos