IND vs ENG: Axar ruled out of first Test; Nadeem, Rahul Chahar added to squad

India all-rounder Axar Patel was on Friday ruled out of the first Test against England in Chennai with a knee injury suffered during Thursday's training session.

Spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar, training with the team as part of the standby group, were added to the squad as replacements.

The 27-year-old is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and detailed reports are awaited.

Earlier, on the eve of the game, Kohli had said India had decided to go with Axar ahead of Nadeem because he has the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking when required.



"Guys (Bowlers) having the ability to bat as well, that has been the pattern of success for us in home conditions over the last few years. And that continues to be the case this time as well," he said.