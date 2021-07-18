Cricket Cricket England beats Pakistan by 45 runs in 2nd T20 Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200. AFP Leeds 18 July, 2021 22:40 IST England's Jos Buttler raises his bat to celebrate his fifty during the second Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds. - AP AFP Leeds 18 July, 2021 22:40 IST England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday as the host levelled the three-match series at 1-1.Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200.RELATED| Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh to series win against Zimbabwe Pakistan was well-placed at 71-1 in the ninth over before losing five wickets for 34 runs in an eventual total of 155-9.The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :