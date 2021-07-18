England beats Pakistan by 45 runs in 2nd T20

England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday as the host levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200.

Pakistan was well-placed at 71-1 in the ninth over before losing five wickets for 34 runs in an eventual total of 155-9.

The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday.