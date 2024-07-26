The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.
The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
The Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday on the Seine river instead of a stadium. The organisers invited each NOC (National Olympic Committee) to select one male and one female athlete to jointly carry the flag of the NOC during the ceremony.
India will be represented by double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and table tennis star Sharath Kamal at the Opening Ceremony.
Here is the full list of all the flag-bearers in the order in which they will appear.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Flag-bearers List PDF Download: Full list of 205 flag-bearers at Opening Ceremony
- ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: West Indies 171/5; Holder, Da Silva rebuild after collapse vs England
- SL vs PAK LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Pakistan 79/2 (13); Nida Dar, Sidra at crease vs Sri Lanka
- ISL 2024-25: FC Goa completes foreign contingent for the season with Borja Herrera signing
- Venkatesh Iyer signs for Lancashire
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE