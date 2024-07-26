MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 Flag-bearers List PDF Download: Full list of 205 flag-bearers at Opening Ceremony

India will be represented by double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and table tennis star Sharath Kamal at the Opening Ceremony.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 20:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Flag-bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Mary Kom of India lead their contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony.
Flag-bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Mary Kom of India lead their contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Flag-bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Mary Kom of India lead their contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

The Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday on the Seine river instead of a stadium. The organisers invited each NOC (National Olympic Committee) to select one male and one female athlete to jointly carry the flag of the NOC during the ceremony.

India will be represented by double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and table tennis star Sharath Kamal at the Opening Ceremony.

Here is the full list of all the flag-bearers in the order in which they will appear.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

