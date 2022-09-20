Cricket

Hales’ fifty powers England to six-wicket win over Pakistan in T20I series opener  

Opener Alex Hales hit a 40-ball 53 -- his first international after a three-year absence on a failed recreational drug test -- to anchor England's chase of a modest 159-run target in 19.2 overs.

AFP
Karachi 20 September, 2022 23:52 IST
Karachi 20 September, 2022 23:52 IST
Ben Duckett interacts with Alex Hales during the first T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi on September 20, 2022. 

Ben Duckett interacts with Alex Hales during the first T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi on September 20, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Opener Alex Hales hit a 40-ball 53 -- his first international after a three-year absence on a failed recreational drug test -- to anchor England's chase of a modest 159-run target in 19.2 overs.

A new-look England side took the opening Twenty20 international by six wickets in Karachi on Tuesday, caping their return to Pakistan after 17 years in a memorable way.

Opener Alex Hales hit a 40-ball 53 -- his first international after a three-year absence on a failed recreational drug test -- to anchor England's chase of a modest 159-run target in 19.2 overs.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan scored 46-ball 68 to help Pakistan to 158-7 in their 20 overs after England sent them in to bat at a capacity National stadium.

Also Read
IND vs AUS, 1st T20: Green, Wade take Australia past India in run fest

The win gives England a 1-0 lead in the seven-match series.

Pakistan’s players wore a special kit in the game on which their names and numbers are shown submerged in water, to show solidarity with victims of the floods in the country.

England's players wore black armbands as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died earlier this month.

Hales, recalled after injury ruled out Jonny Bairstow, smashed seven boundaries and added 55 for the fourth wicket with Harry Brook who finished with 42 not out.

Brook, one of seven England players to feature in this year's Pakistan Super League, cracked seven boundaries in a robust 25-ball knock.

Ben Duckett (21), Dawid Malan (20) and Phil Salt (ten) were other England contributors.

Pakistan's innings was once again held by Rizwan.

Rizwan, top run-getter in the Asia Cup earlier this month with 281, knocked six boundaries and two sixes and put on 85 for the first wicket with skipper Babar Azam (31) after England won the toss and fielded.

Also Read
Ireland squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Balbirnie to lead 15-member team

Iftikhar Ahmed hit three sixes in his 17-ball 28 but Pakistan managed just 71 runs in the last ten overs, losing six wickets.

Debutant Shan Masood failed with just seven runs while Haider Ali scored eleven.

England debutant paceman Luke Wood finished with 3-24, while spinner Adil Rashid took 2-27.

The remaining matches are in Karachi (September 22, 23, 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us