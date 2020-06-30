Cricket

Joe Root to miss first Test against West Indies

England captain Joe Root will miss the first Test against the West Indies next week to be at the birth of his second child.

Southampton 30 June, 2020 19:57 IST
Joe Root and Ben Stokes

In Joe Root's absence, Ben Stokes will lead England in the first Test.   -  Getty Images

Root will leave the team camp in Southampton on Wednesday to be with his wife Carrie, who is expecting this week.

Ben Stokes will lead England for the first time. Jos Buttler will assume vice-captain duties.

When Root leaves the hospital with his family, he will self-isolate for seven days then join England before the second Test on July 13 in Manchester.

