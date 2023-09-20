ENG vs IRE: England’s first ODI against Ireland abandoned due to rain

The first of the three one-day internationals between England and Ireland was called off due to rain on Wednesday without a ball being bowled at Headingley.
Play was due to start at 1130 GMT in Leeds, but after multiple pitch inspections, umpires declared the pitch was too wet, with the match being called off just after 1545 GMT.
The series is part of England’s preparations as they look ahead to their title defence at next month’s 50-overs World Cup in India.
The second ODI will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.
