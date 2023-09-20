MagazineBuy Print

Southee to undergo thumb surgery, ODI World Cup decision next week

The 34-year-old dislocated and fractured his thumb while attempting to take a catch in the fourth and final one-day international against England on Friday.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 11:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tim Southee of New Zealand dislocates his thumb during the 4th ODI between England and New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground on September 15, 2023 in London, England.
Tim Southee of New Zealand dislocates his thumb during the 4th ODI between England and New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground on September 15, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tim Southee of New Zealand dislocates his thumb during the 4th ODI between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on September 15, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will undergo thumb surgery on Thursday and a decision on his participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India will be taken next week, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

The 34-year-old dislocated and fractured his thumb while attempting to take a catch in the fourth and final one-day international against England on Friday.

ALSO READ: England’s Root to get ODI World Cup practice against Ireland

“A decision on the senior pace bowler’s availability for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India will be made early next week once the results of the surgery are known,” NZC said in a statement on Wednesday.

New Zealand plays champion England in its World Cup opener on Oct. 5 and head coach Gary Stead said Southee would be given “every chance” to play a part in its campaign.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim,” Stead said.

“He’ll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play.”

New Zealand has sent a second-string squad to play a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh beginning on Thursday. 

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ODI World Cup /

New Zealand /

Tim Southee

