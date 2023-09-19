MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan sorry for misogynist remarks: BCB

The adulation for Hasan after his debut in the Asia Cup turned to scorn from women’s rights activists and feminists after his misogynist social media posts came to light.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 19:14 IST , DHAKA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tanzim had been warned not to make similar social media posts in the future but also said the bowler had insisted he was “not misogynistic
Tanzim had been warned not to make similar social media posts in the future but also said the bowler had insisted he was “not misogynistic | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tanzim had been warned not to make similar social media posts in the future but also said the bowler had insisted he was “not misogynistic | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Bangladeshi cricketer has apologised for social media posts condemning working women but denied he was a misogynist because “his mother is a woman”, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma with only his fourth international delivery when the neighbours met in the Asia Cup last week before helping secure victory for Bangladesh.

But the resulting adulation for the 20-year-old turned to scorn from women’s rights activists and feminists after his misogynist social media posts came to light.

“He said he was sorry,” Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told reporters in Dhaka.

ALSO READ
India’s Asia Cup takeaway: lots of new pieces but no clear pattern

He added that Tanzim had been warned not to make similar social media posts in the future but also said the bowler had insisted he was “not misogynistic”.

“He said he is not against women, as his mother is a woman,” Jalal said.

Tanzim’s posts, dating back to last year, criticised women who joined the labour force and those who mixed with “male friends in a university”.

“If the wife works, her elegance is damaged,” Tanzim wrote in one Facebook post.

“If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined.”

ALSO READ
ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league

Women form the vast majority of the workforce of the garment factories that have driven much of Bangladesh’s economic growth in recent years.

But conservative patriarchal attitudes remain widespread in the majority Muslim country.

The comments provoked a backlash, with Paris-based feminist writer Jannatun Nayeem Prity pointing out that the Bangladesh team jerseys were made in factories mostly staffed by women.

“I feel sorry for you that you don’t consider your mother a normal human being,” she added.

Tanzim has played 12 first-class matches in his short senior career, after helping Bangladesh win the Under-19 World Cup in 2020.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tanzim Hasan /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan sorry for misogynist remarks: BCB
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 19 HIGHLIGHTS: India wins 3-0 vs Cambodia in volleyball; loses to China 1-5 in men’s football
    Team Sportstar
  3. CHN beats IND 5 - 1, Asian Games 2023 Football Highlights: Tao scores two; Rahul KP scores India’s only goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE updates, AFC Cup score: Starting lineups OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. CHN vs IND, Asian Games: Indian football opens Hangzhou 2023 campaign with a 1-5 loss to China
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan sorry for misogynist remarks: BCB
    AFP
  2. India’s Asia Cup takeaway: lots of new pieces but no clear pattern
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league
    PTI
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI presents golden ticket to Rajnikanth
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia ODI series schedule: dates, venues, timings and full squads list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan sorry for misogynist remarks: BCB
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 19 HIGHLIGHTS: India wins 3-0 vs Cambodia in volleyball; loses to China 1-5 in men’s football
    Team Sportstar
  3. CHN beats IND 5 - 1, Asian Games 2023 Football Highlights: Tao scores two; Rahul KP scores India’s only goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE updates, AFC Cup score: Starting lineups OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 7:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. CHN vs IND, Asian Games: Indian football opens Hangzhou 2023 campaign with a 1-5 loss to China
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment