Video - World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match to be played behind closed doors

Fans won’t be allowed to witness the Pakistan versus New Zealand World Cup 2023 warm-up game on September 29, which will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The match will be played behind closed doors due to security reasons, as Ganesh Visarjan and Milad-Un-Nabi happen to be on the same day before the high-profile game.

Although fans will be disappointed, top sources have indicated that the decision has been taken considering the safety of citizens and crowd management.

“There has been a discussion, but unfortunately, enough security can’t be provided with the Ganesh Visarjan and Milad-Un-Nabi that fall on September 28,” a top source from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) told Sportstar.

Although the warm-up game won’t be packed with spectators, the teams won’t be facing any issues. Sportstar understands that the HCA has chalked out the nitty-gritty of the teams and that a blueprint is in place for the smooth conduct of the World Cup matches.

“We are in touch with the BCCI and we are confident of conducting the World Cup matches. The stadium and everything that involves executing the matches have been covered,” the source said.

“HCA will give its best and we will ensure that the public will enjoy the matches, As far as World Cup preparations are concerned, we are ready.”

The first week of October will witness the city bustling with fans from different parts of the country as well as abroad, and the stadium will witness hectic movement with back-to-back day and night games on October 9 and 10.

“From the security angle, there won’t be any compromise. We have already checked out the details, and the matches will happen as per schedule,” the source said.

Along with New Zealand and Pakistan on September 29th in Hyderabad, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Guwahati, while Afghanistan will meet South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.