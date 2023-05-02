HCA Impasse: Keen for an early end to the whole process, says Durga Prasad

“There is no time frame as such for the Supreme Court-appointed single judge Justice (Retd) L. Nageswara Rao appointed to end the impasse in the HCA. But, we are very keen for an early end to the whole process,” Mr. K. Durga Prasad, former IPS officer assisting Justice Rao, informed the media at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Speaking along with Suneel Kante, CEO of HCA, Prasad said that they would love to have all issues resolved at the earliest.

“We have asked the secretaries of all the affiliated units to furnish the data relevant to our task. The majority of them have submitted that before the specified date of April 30. Others have requested some more time and hence we gave them till May 10 for the same,” the administrator explained.

“Probably, once we get all the data pertaining to the affiliated units of HCA, it should take another fortnight or so to process the data and start the process of elections,” Mr. Prasad said.

“Everyone should remember that Justice Rao’s primary concern is to restore the past pride of HCA by ensuring that everything is in order,” Prasad said.

“Well, the earlier process of conducting elections to HCA was done within certain guidelines. We hope we will be resolving all issues once for all for the good of the game and the cricketing fraternity,” he added.

“We don’t think there is any need for us to look into the HCA Constitution. At the most, we can only give suggestions, if needed,” he said.

“But, in the meanwhile, it has been a real challenge for us to conduct the IPL matches as each match is throwing a different kind of experience. We feel good to say that the BCCI and the IPL Governing council are happy with the way matches have been organised here despite some teething issues,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Administrator also said that former Ranji cricketer Vijay Mohan Raj has been appointed as director of the HCA academy. “The other support staff names would be announced soon,” he said.